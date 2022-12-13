Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became the Coolest Mom' After Joining the 'National Treasure' Reboot (Exclusive)
The National Treasure universe expands with Disney+'s new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as black-market antiquities dealer Billie Pearce, and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, who finds herself caught up in the world of treasure-hunting after learning an ancient artifact may be a connection to her late father. The upcoming action-adventure series continues the story established by the popular Nicolas Cage films in 2004 and 2007, and reunites original screenwriters Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, with Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel back in the fold.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Surprising Moment That Was Entirely CGI
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, giving fans some festive cheer courtesy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation featured no shortage of unexpected and surprising moments, between a cameo from Kevin Bacon and some significant character beats with the Guardians. As new tweets from writer-director James Gunn reveals, one of the most heartfelt moments in the special was actually brought to life by CGI — albeit, in an innocuous way. Gunn revealed on social media, the wooden sculptures that Groot (Vin Diesel) gave to the Guardians towards the end of the special were actually CGI, in an effort to match the continuity of the previous scenes that they are referencing.
ComicBook
Barbie Fans Stunned By Margot Robbie in New Trailer
Barbie fans are obsessing over the new teaser trailer that came out this morning. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are around for a lot of it, showing off their fashion in the highly-stylized world. Clearly Warner Bros. and Mattel are excited about this effort. Some fans managed to see it a bit early in front of Avatar: The Way of Water. But, now with the clip online, people are just stunned by the colors and wild imagery. (The extended nods to 2001: A Space Odyssey don't hurt either.) It's been amazing to watch the project build up steam. To think, director Greta Gerwig told Variety that she was afraid this movie could be a career-ender when they first got going. No one is thinking that now. Check out the clip for yourself right here.
Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series at the Last Minute: We ‘Want Madmartigan Back’
Nearly a fairy tale ending. Val Kilmer wanted to reprise the role of Madmartigan for the Willow reboot series — but was forced to pull out at the last minute. "We really wanted Val to come be in the show," showrunner Jonathan Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, November 29, explaining […]
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
‘1923’s Costume Designer Created Over 70 Cowboy Hats for Harrison Ford to Find Jacob Dutton’s ‘Look’
1923‘s Award-winning costume designer, Janie Bryant, named Harrison Ford‘s final, “perfect” hat “The Jacob” in honor of his Dutton patriarch. But it was no easy process to get there. Bryant truly went the distance to ensure the Hollywood icon had the exact look as Jacob Dutton that Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan was looking for. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more iconic pairing than Harrison Ford in a Dutton period Western, so Sheridan, Bryant, and Ford were all meticulous in this decision.
ComicBook
Batman Beyond: Catwoman Could Have Returned in DC's Cancelled Michael Keaton Movie
DC Studios has been having a hectic week with the news that Patty Jenkins delivered a treatment for Wonder Woman 3 and the studio decided not to move forward with the project, which prompted the director to exit. It was also revealed that Henry Cavill shot a cameo for The Flash, but the studio may or may not scrap it depending on incoming co-CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. Jason Momoa may also be done playing Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is released and may be recast as Lobo. Now, it has been revealed that the canceled Michael Keaton-led Batman Beyond movie was expected to have one more familiar face. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christina Hodson delivered a pitch that saw Batman and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) in a resuscitated relationship.
Tom Cruise to receive David O. Selznick Award from PGA
The Producers Guild of America announced Tom Cruise as this year's recipient of the David O. Selznick Award on Thursday.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
ComicBook
Planned DC Crisis Movie Would Have Starred Henry Cavill's Superman
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman has been on many fans' minds in recent years, with fans eager to see him reprise his role in DC's ever-evolving live-action universe. Earlier this fall, fans got an inkling of what could ultimately be in the cards, with Superman appearing with great fanfare in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. There's been a lot of scuttlebutt around exactly how Cavill's cameo in Black Adam came to be, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson indicating that he championed the return in spite of former DC Films exec Walter Hamada. A new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more context to that ordeal, revealing that Hamada had his own aspirations to bring Cavill back as Superman — and in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, no less.
Who is Lobo - DC's foul-mouthed space biker bounty hunter explained
If rumors are true, you'll be getting to know Lobo through the movies sooner rather than later
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Michelle Pfeiffer Teases Janet's Connection to Kang the Conqueror
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film released in 2023, and fans of the franchise are eager to see Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) go up against Kang (Jonathan Majors). The threequel will also see the return of Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Franchise newcomers include Bill Murray, who has hinted that he's playing a villain, and Kathryn Newton, who will be stepping in as the new Cassie Lang. This week, fans were also treated to the first look at M.O.D.O.K in the film who many fans suspect will be played by Corey Stoll from the first Ant-Man. As for the returning stars, Pfeiffer recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and teased Janet's history with Kang.
Unholy Batman! Insider reveals another Michael Keaton DC comics movie was scrapped
Gotham City weeps today. It was revealed that Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in another upcoming “Batman” project — until some supervillains supposedly scrapped the film. The studio reportedly “killed” a “solo ‘Batman’ movie that would have starred Michael Keaton,” movie insider Jeff Sneider said on “The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha” podcast. It was to be written by Christina Hodson, the mind behind several DC Extended Universe projects. Hodson had also written the the canned “Batgirl” film in which Keaton was set to appear alongside the titular hero played by Leslie Grace and police...
thedigitalfix.com
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix?
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix? For whatever reason, Pinocchio is a story that seems to really engage filmmakers. The story’s been adapted multiple times into animated movies, live-action films, and even a TV series, if you can believe it. Now though, it’s the turn of monster...
Another one bites the dust: Warner Bros. axes ‘Wonder Woman 3’ starring Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman is the new Batgirl.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has arrived on Netflix and its cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen or heard them before.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Polygon
Emancipation, del Toro’s Pinocchio, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
This week, Pinocchio (no, not that one... no, not that one either), the new stop-motion musical fantasy from Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox), finally arrives on Netflix. If an animated children’s film set in 1930s Fascist Italy doesn’t quite jibe with your vibe this weekend, not to worry — there’s tons of other new movies to stream on Netflix, like Emily the Criminal and The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, not to mention all the other releases on VOD and streaming.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
DC shuts the door on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 despite Gal Gadot tweet about ‘next chapter’
DC has reportedly shut down Patty Jenkins’ proposal for Wonder Woman 3 just a day after star Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted Tuesday (6 December) alongside a photo of herself as Wonder Woman.However, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that a treatment (meaning a summary in film speak) submitted for a third instalment “did not fit in with the...
