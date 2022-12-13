Barbie fans are obsessing over the new teaser trailer that came out this morning. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are around for a lot of it, showing off their fashion in the highly-stylized world. Clearly Warner Bros. and Mattel are excited about this effort. Some fans managed to see it a bit early in front of Avatar: The Way of Water. But, now with the clip online, people are just stunned by the colors and wild imagery. (The extended nods to 2001: A Space Odyssey don't hurt either.) It's been amazing to watch the project build up steam. To think, director Greta Gerwig told Variety that she was afraid this movie could be a career-ender when they first got going. No one is thinking that now. Check out the clip for yourself right here.

37 MINUTES AGO