Calcasieu Parish, LA

Juvenile arrested in Calcasieu Parish for threats against teacher

By Seth Linscombe
 2 days ago

STARKS, La. ( KLFY ) – A student at Starks High School was arrested for threatening a teacher.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office , deputies responded to a call on Monday about a Starks High School student that threatened to bomb a teacher’s house.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a 14-year-old student threatened the teacher during class. However, the juvenile had not acted on the threat.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with communicating false information of planned arson (bomb threat).

This case is still under investigation.

Comments / 1

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

