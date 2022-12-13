Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. earns Freshman of the Week honors

Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places To Visit In Arkansas During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzArkansas State
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
If Reports True, Pittman May Have Found Coach Capable of Holding Together Tight Ends Class
Current Stanford assistant coach has produced list of players Hog fans definitely know
Sports World Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach
Brittney Griner officially returned home last week, when the United States made the trade with Russia, sending Viktor Bout back overseas, getting the WNBA star in return. While many are happy to see Griner back, there's an ongoing conversation about those surrounding her. Earlier this year, Griner's college coach, Kim...
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Colorado makes history as Bottom 25 champion is crowned for 2022 season
Esteemed Bottom 25 readers, it is that time of year again. The time when the worst of the worst gather around the most torn-up, unsuitable-for-play football fields in the country to participate in a playoff and determine the one true champion in college football: The Bottom 25 champion. Twelve teams...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Shedeur Sanders’ Jackson State replacement could be on the way
With Shedeur Sanders on the way out, Jackson State is hoping it might have found its quarterback of the future. The post Shedeur Sanders’ Jackson State replacement could be on the way appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
Veteran College Football Coach Fired In 'Disrespectful Fashion' Following Loss
It was a tough season for the Navy Midshipmen, who saw their season end in a heartbreaking loss to the Army Black Knights in overtime last Saturday night. The loss dropped the Midshipmen to 4-8 on the season. A change of leadership proved to be the result. Navy fired longtime head coach ...
Football World Furious With Mike Leach Hall Of Fame Decision
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away this week. Mississippi State confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning. Leach had successful stints at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He won 158 games from 2000-2022. Despite how innovative and adaptable Leach was at the collegiate level, he's not...
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
College Football Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Sunday
Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter was reportedly arrested over the weekend. The senior QB allegedly threw a young woman onto a sidewalk at a house party in Conway, South Carolina, causing injuries. Per the incident report (obtained by TMZ Sports), the woman claimed Carpenter "began making sexual advances towards her"...
Look: Mississippi State Football Stadium's Mike Leach Tribute Goes Viral
The football world suffered an incalculable loss Monday night, as revered college coach Mike Leach passed away at 61. Tributes poured in on social media today, as friends paid homage to the fallen coach. Will Rogers, Jimmy Johnson, and Matthew McConaughey were among those sharing ...
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
Pair of Arkansas Linebackers Handle Recruiting for Hogs
Freshman try to get in ear of potential recruits both in transfer portal and at high school level
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around
The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
Look: Matthew McConaughey's Tribute To Mike Leach Goes Viral
In the hours since the news spread that Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Monday night due to complications from a heart condition, social media has been flooded with tributes to the one-of-a-kind coach. Players, coaches, media members and more have shared memories about the ...
Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report
Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
Toby Keith Posts Message About Legendary College Football Coach Mike Leach
As the sports world mourns the loss of Mike Leach, country music superstar Toby Keith took to Twitter to honor the longtime college football coach. In the social media post, featuring a picture of Leach on the sidelines, Toby Keith wrote, “Sad day. Our friend and legendary Coach Mike Leach has passed away. RIP Coach. Prayers for your family.”
