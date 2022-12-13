ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

Lake Guntersville State Park to host 37th annual Eagle Awareness Weekend in early 2023

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Eagle Awareness Weekends, offered by Alabama State Parks, are back by popular demand for the 37th year.

Lake Guntersville State Park (LGSP) will host three awareness weekends in January and February 2023 — Jan. 20-22, Jan. 27-27 and Feb. 3-5. They will feature live bird demonstrations, programs delivered by notable speakers and guided trips to see eagles in their natural habitat.

“The Eagle Awareness Weekends showcase one of Alabama’s most beautiful parks and gives people the chance to learn about an iconic species that captivates our imagination,” Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said. “Our lodge, campground and chalets often fill up quickly for these weekends, so we encourage people to make reservations and join us at Lake Guntersville State Park for what we believe will be another amazing year of Eagle Awareness Weekends.”

Beginning in 1985, Eagle Awareness Weekend was created by The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries’ Nongame Wildlife Program to coincide with the bald eagle restoration program in Alabama. Loss of habitat, pesticide use and poaching throughout the nation pushed the species’ population to the brink of extinction.

Between 1985 and 1991, 91 bald eagles were released throughout the state. Today, sightings of the bird are more common than in decades past.

Each weekend will begin on Friday evening with a social and wine tasting, followed by an educational session on eagles in Alabama and a presentation by an Alabama State Park Naturalist.

Packages are available, which include overnight accommodations, breakfast buffet, group dinner on Saturdays and other activities. Attendance is limited to package holders and individual tickets will be sold for Saturday’s programs only as space allows.

For event schedules, weekend packages or to make reservations, you can visit Alabama State Park’s website , call 256-571-5440 or email indya.guthrie@dcnr.alabama.gov.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

