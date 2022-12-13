Read full article on original website
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks are set for a big rally in 2023 as productivity rises and interest rates fall
Jeremy Siegel expects a rising stock market in 2023 as interest rates finally reverse part of their 2022 gains. Additionally, he expects economic productivity to increase as companies get more efficient. "Productivity is going to go up, that improves margins and that's good for profits," Siegel said. US stocks are...
Mortgage Rates Are Falling, But Mortgage Demand Is Plummeting Too
Have you considered buying, selling, or refinancing a home? In general, the demand for mortgages has plunged in tandem with rising rates. Here's why.
marketplace.org
Here’s why mortgage rates have been falling
It’s a tale of two rates today. The first is the federal funds target rate, which is the rate the Federal Reserve and Jay Powell set. That rate has been on a steady climb since March and is now between 3.75% and 4%. All signs point to the Fed raising that rate again next week to cool inflation.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms on dollar dip; spotlight on Fed policy decision
(Reuters) - Gold firmed just below the key $1,800 level on Friday as the dollar eased, with caution ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision due next week limiting overall moves. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,794.49 per ounce, as of 0648 GMT, but fell...
Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?
The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move, announced in November, will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs. Interest rates are expected to rise further following the next meeting of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled for 15 December.According to Martin Lewis,...
CoinDesk
Mizuho Cuts Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Underperform, Trims Price Target
Mizuho cut its rating on crypto exchange Coinbase's shares on Friday to underperform from neutral and lowered its price target to $30 from $42, saying it expects depressed crypto trading volume in 2023 and 2024 to result in lower revenue for the exchange. The stock fell 2.8% to $41.60 in...
CNBC
European markets close lower as nervousness over the global economy dominates sentiment
European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investor nervousness continued over the state of the global economy and inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. While that would be a smaller increase than recent rate hikes, investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 5, 2022 | Rates down a full percentage point month-over-month
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates have dropped significantly over...
Credit Suisse raises 2.24 billion Swiss francs in second part of capital hike
ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Thursday announced the final result of its 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.25 billion) capital raise, saying 98.2% of shareholder rights to buy stock at a discount had been taken up in the second part of the fundraising.
New home construction falls again in October amid soaring interest rates
New home construction fell again last month as soaring interest rates continued to weaken demand in the housing market. Housing starts declined by 4.2 percent from September to 1.43 million units, according to Census Bureau data released on Thursday. The number of new building permits issued in October also fell...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold holds tight range as traders hunker down for Fed
(Reuters) - Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Thursday as market participants awaited further direction on U.S. rate hikes from the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Spot gold was flat at $1,785.59 per ounce, as of 0756 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday amid a pullback in the dollar. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,797.30.
TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index gained on Friday as prices of oil and precious metals rose on investors' hopes that top consumer China's economy would strengthen as it eases more COVID-19 curbs.
U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14.
ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession: Reuters Poll
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found.
