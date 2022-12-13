ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
marketplace.org

Here’s why mortgage rates have been falling

It’s a tale of two rates today. The first is the federal funds target rate, which is the rate the Federal Reserve and Jay Powell set. That rate has been on a steady climb since March and is now between 3.75% and 4%. All signs point to the Fed raising that rate again next week to cool inflation.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold firms on dollar dip; spotlight on Fed policy decision

(Reuters) - Gold firmed just below the key $1,800 level on Friday as the dollar eased, with caution ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision due next week limiting overall moves. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,794.49 per ounce, as of 0648 GMT, but fell...
Reuters

Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move, announced in November, will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs. Interest rates are expected to rise further following the next meeting of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled for 15 December.According to Martin Lewis,...
CoinDesk

Mizuho Cuts Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Underperform, Trims Price Target

Mizuho cut its rating on crypto exchange Coinbase's shares on Friday to underperform from neutral and lowered its price target to $30 from $42, saying it expects depressed crypto trading volume in 2023 and 2024 to result in lower revenue for the exchange. The stock fell 2.8% to $41.60 in...
CNBC

European markets close lower as nervousness over the global economy dominates sentiment

European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investor nervousness continued over the state of the global economy and inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. While that would be a smaller increase than recent rate hikes, investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.
The Hill

New home construction falls again in October amid soaring interest rates

New home construction fell again last month as soaring interest rates continued to weaken demand in the housing market. Housing starts declined by 4.2 percent from September to 1.43 million units, according to Census Bureau data released on Thursday. The number of new building permits issued in October also fell...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold holds tight range as traders hunker down for Fed

(Reuters) - Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Thursday as market participants awaited further direction on U.S. rate hikes from the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Spot gold was flat at $1,785.59 per ounce, as of 0756 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday amid a pullback in the dollar. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,797.30.
Reuters

TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index gained on Friday as prices of oil and precious metals rose on investors' hopes that top consumer China's economy would strengthen as it eases more COVID-19 curbs.

