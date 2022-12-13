Read full article on original website
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Top Buys by Directors: Gutierrez's $480.4K Bet on NRG
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $480.4K by Mauricio Gutierrez, CEO at NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG).
Daily Dividend Report: FMC,CVS,XEL,CAT,PNW
FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share, payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022. This is the fifth consecutive year that FMC has increased its dividend. Since establishing its current dividend policy in December 2018, FMC has increased dividends at a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent.
Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2022: MSI,RNG,J,ARQQ
Technology stocks were ending solidly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.4%. In company news, Motorola Solutions (MSI) closed fractionally lower after the networking equipment company announced its purchase of mass notification and incident management company...
Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2022: THRD, MIRO, APDN
Health care stocks were mostly lower this Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 2.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 2.1%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 2.2%. In company news, Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) shed more than 79% after...
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $209.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Advent to buy Maxar Technologies for about $4 bln
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N said on Friday private-equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy the satellite owner and operator for about $4 billion. Shares of Maxar more than doubled in premarket trading. Under the agreement, Advent will pay $53 a share for Maxar, representing a...
OMFL, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, where 16,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 24.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Hewlett Packard Enterprise is off about 0.8%, and Cardinal Health is lower by about 0.1%.
Zacks.com featured highlights Clearfield, DHT Holdings, AerSale, Leonardo DRS and NOW
Chicago, IL – December 16, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT, AerSale Corp. ASLE, Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS and NOW Inc. DNOW. 5 Stocks to Watch Amid Crisis as Analysts Initiate Coverage. Recession fears have been dominating the...
Quanta Services (PWR) Amaze Investors With 14% Dividend Hike
Quanta Services, Inc. PWR announced a 14% hike in its quarterly dividend payout, enhancing stockholders’ value. This hike is reflective of its confidence in the stability of the base business, long-term prospects and solid financial position. The company boosted its quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share (32 cents...
