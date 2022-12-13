ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Will EVSC have fall break during the Fall Festival next year?

By Seth Austin
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Fall break will last a full week during the upcoming school season at EVSC, however it will not be easier for students to attend the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

The EVSC 2023-24 school calendar was approved during Monday night’s school board meeting. School will not be in session for EVSC from Monday, October 9 through Friday, October 13. The Fall Festival will take place the week before the EVSC fall break, from Monday, October 2 through Saturday, October 7.

The calendar includes the “soft start” at the beginning of the year and meets the state requirement for 180 instructional days. High school commencements will take place May 22-24. The full calendar can be viewed below:

