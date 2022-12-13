First official GeoTour available in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – VisitHATTIESBURG launched Mississippi’s first official GeoTour on Friday, December 9.
According to Pine Belt News , the Hattiesburg GeoTour is a collection of 40 locations in the community.Sumrall fires officer who criticized town’s leadership on Facebook
Visitors and locals are invited to explore designated hides at public green spaces, attractions, art installations, and local businesses.
The Hattiesburg GeoTour is one of only 112 active GeoTours across the globe. Visit hburggeotour.com to learn more about the Hattiesburg GeoTour.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0