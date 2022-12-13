ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

First official GeoTour available in Hattiesburg

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ja8X0_0jhAIo6x00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – VisitHATTIESBURG launched Mississippi’s first official GeoTour on Friday, December 9.

According to Pine Belt News , the Hattiesburg GeoTour is a collection of 40 locations in the community.

Sumrall fires officer who criticized town's leadership on Facebook

Visitors and locals are invited to explore designated hides at public green spaces, attractions, art installations, and local businesses.

The Hattiesburg GeoTour is one of only 112 active GeoTours across the globe. Visit hburggeotour.com to learn more about the Hattiesburg GeoTour.

