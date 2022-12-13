First official GeoTour available in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – VisitHATTIESBURG launched Mississippi’s first official GeoTour on Friday, December 9.

According to Pine Belt News , the Hattiesburg GeoTour is a collection of 40 locations in the community.

Visitors and locals are invited to explore designated hides at public green spaces, attractions, art installations, and local businesses.

The Hattiesburg GeoTour is one of only 112 active GeoTours across the globe. Visit hburggeotour.com to learn more about the Hattiesburg GeoTour.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.