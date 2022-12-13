ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content

Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
ringsidenews.com

Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW

Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
ringsidenews.com

Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
Fightful

Mandy Rose Releases Statement On WWE Release

Mandy Rose comments on her exit from WWE. On December 14, Mandy Rose was released from WWE due to content that was posted on her FanTime page. The night before, Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after a 413 day reign with the title. In a new...
Fightful

Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'

Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
Fightful

Ricky Starks Talks William Regal's Departure From AEW, Says That He Was Sad To See Him Leave

Ricky Starks get candid about the latest departure from All Elite Wrestling. Although top stars such as Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, and Athena have all bolstered the AEW roster in 2022, the company has also suffered from quite a few departures. Earlier this year, one of the company's founders, Cody Rhodes, left AEW alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. Following that, names such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels also departed the promotion. Most notably, AEW World Champion CM Punk is also likely finished with the company following the aftermath of Brawl Out.
Fightful

Saraya: There Is Space For A Women's Tag Division In AEW

Saraya wouldn't mind expanding the women's division. The women's division in AEW has continued to grow with new signings, leading to more television time for the division. Arguably no signing has been more prominent than Saraya, who debuted at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Speaking to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Saraya...
Fightful

Lyra Valkyria Debuts, Duke Hudson Teaches Damon Kemp A Lesson, Scrypts Strikes | NXT Fight Size

Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 13, 2022:. - Lyra Valkyria (formerly known as Aoife Valkyrie) debuted and defeated Amari Miller. - Andre Chase found Duke Hudson shaking hands with Drew Gulak. Chase asked him if he was entering the transfer portal, but Hudson assured him that he still has plenty to learn at Chase U. Later in the show, Hudson faced Damon Kemp. Gulak came to ringside, and Chase told him that Hudson is with Chase U. In the end, Hudson defeated Kemp.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic

Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
Fightful

Vince McMahon Documentary On VICE TV Draws Less Than 100,000 Viewers

Viewership numbers for Vince McMahon documentary. ShowBuzzDaily reports "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon" documentary drew 95,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic on VICE TV. The show ranked 107th on cable. The two-hour documentary premiered at 9 p.m. ET on December 13 and featured...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Main Roster Star Asked To Be Sent To NXT

There are many stars who have found success on the main roster after getting called up from NXT, and there are others who have gotten lost in the shuffle. From time to time main roster stars end up back in NXT and Apollo Crews made his return to the brand back in June.
Fightful

Producers, News For WWE Smackdown December 2

- Damage CTRL promo, Tegan Nox Return: Shawn Daivari. - World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet: Jason Jordan. - Sami Zayn and Sheamus had their first singles match against one another since 2016. - Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was the pre-show dark match, produced by Shawn Daivari. -...
Fightful

Report: Anthony Greene To Debut In IMPACT Wrestling

Anthony Greene is reportedly coming to IMPACT Wrestling. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene is set to debut for IMPACT Wrestling in the near future. He reportedly worked the recent set of tapings in Florida on December 10. It is unknown when he will debut for the promotion...
Fightful

Fightful

