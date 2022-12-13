Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
Willow Nightingale Signed AEW Contract Morning Of 10/21 AEW Rampage, Before Announcement
On the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale scored a victory over Leila Grey. After her win, Tony Schiavone announced that Willow Nightingale had officially signed with All Elite Wrestling and the "Willow is All Elite" graphic was shown on the screen. Nightingale made her AEW debut in...
Post Deadline Edition Of WWE NXT Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating
Viewership for the December 13 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on December 13 drew 666,000 viewers. This number is up from the 534,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has drawn since November 1. NXT...
STARDOM NEW BLOOD 6 Results (12/16/22): Ami Sourei Defends Against Ruaka
STARDOM held its final NEW BLOOD brand event of the year Friday, NEW BLOOD 6. The show featured Ami Sourei making her first defense of the Future of Stardom Championship against Oedo Tai's Ruaka. The big news coming out of the show was the announcement of the NEW BLOOD Tag...
Mandy Rose Releases Statement On WWE Release
Mandy Rose comments on her exit from WWE. On December 14, Mandy Rose was released from WWE due to content that was posted on her FanTime page. The night before, Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after a 413 day reign with the title. In a new...
Former WWE Writer Questions Whether John Cena Breaking WWE’s World Title Record Matters
From 2002 to 2017, John Cena was a full-time wrestler in the WWE before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as WWE or World Heavyweight Champion are his most notable professional accomplishment, putting him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns. During the...
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'
Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
Ricky Starks Talks William Regal's Departure From AEW, Says That He Was Sad To See Him Leave
Ricky Starks get candid about the latest departure from All Elite Wrestling. Although top stars such as Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, and Athena have all bolstered the AEW roster in 2022, the company has also suffered from quite a few departures. Earlier this year, one of the company's founders, Cody Rhodes, left AEW alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. Following that, names such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels also departed the promotion. Most notably, AEW World Champion CM Punk is also likely finished with the company following the aftermath of Brawl Out.
Saraya: There Is Space For A Women's Tag Division In AEW
Saraya wouldn't mind expanding the women's division. The women's division in AEW has continued to grow with new signings, leading to more television time for the division. Arguably no signing has been more prominent than Saraya, who debuted at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Speaking to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Saraya...
Lyra Valkyria Debuts, Duke Hudson Teaches Damon Kemp A Lesson, Scrypts Strikes | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 13, 2022:. - Lyra Valkyria (formerly known as Aoife Valkyrie) debuted and defeated Amari Miller. - Andre Chase found Duke Hudson shaking hands with Drew Gulak. Chase asked him if he was entering the transfer portal, but Hudson assured him that he still has plenty to learn at Chase U. Later in the show, Hudson faced Damon Kemp. Gulak came to ringside, and Chase told him that Hudson is with Chase U. In the end, Hudson defeated Kemp.
Nyla Rose Says Stokely Hathaway Told Her She Should Think About Doing Stand Up Comedy
Stokely Hathaway appreciates Nyla Rose's comedy. Nyla Rose has built a reputation as one of the funniest follows on Twitter doing various jokes and bits. That humor has translated on AEW television, most recently during her feud with Jade Cargill leading up to AEW Full Gear. Appearing on Vickie Guerrero's...
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
Vince McMahon Documentary On VICE TV Draws Less Than 100,000 Viewers
Viewership numbers for Vince McMahon documentary. ShowBuzzDaily reports "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon" documentary drew 95,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic on VICE TV. The show ranked 107th on cable. The two-hour documentary premiered at 9 p.m. ET on December 13 and featured...
WWE Main Roster Star Asked To Be Sent To NXT
There are many stars who have found success on the main roster after getting called up from NXT, and there are others who have gotten lost in the shuffle. From time to time main roster stars end up back in NXT and Apollo Crews made his return to the brand back in June.
Producers, News For WWE Smackdown December 2
- Damage CTRL promo, Tegan Nox Return: Shawn Daivari. - World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet: Jason Jordan. - Sami Zayn and Sheamus had their first singles match against one another since 2016. - Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was the pre-show dark match, produced by Shawn Daivari. -...
Report: Anthony Greene To Debut In IMPACT Wrestling
Anthony Greene is reportedly coming to IMPACT Wrestling. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene is set to debut for IMPACT Wrestling in the near future. He reportedly worked the recent set of tapings in Florida on December 10. It is unknown when he will debut for the promotion...
As More Vince McMahon Lawsuits Surface, Reports Claim WWE Owner Has Voiced Intentions To Return
Vince McMahon has allegedly signaled an interest in returning to the WWE as more news of lawsuits against the former CEO become public.
MJF vs. Ricky Starks | AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming 12/14/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming for December 14!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
