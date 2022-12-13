ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

seattlerefined.com

The Pink Elephant Car Wash sign moves into Amazon's Seattle campus

A Seattle landmark now has a new home. The Pink Elephant Super Car Wash sign, which has been welcoming visitors to downtown Seattle since 1956, will now be displayed at Amazon's Seattle campus. In October 2020 the owners of Elephant Car Wash announced that they were closing their location at...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
BELLEVUE, WA
seattlerefined.com

20 years of elegant excellence at Cafe Juanita in Kirkland

The Juanita neighborhood of Kirkland may seem, on the surface, a strange place to go for destination dining. Yet, this suburban area, a half-hour from Seattle, is home to what is almost universally considered one of Western Washington's finest restaurants. "If Michelin gave stars in Seattle, there's no question in...
KIRKLAND, WA
seattlerefined.com

What's Up This Weekend: Your Seattle Guide Dec. 16-18

Welcome to our weekend events guide, where we share what's up around Seattle. If we're missing something fun, email us at hello@seattlerefined.com. Gather downtown amongst fellow Santas for a festive pub crawl. Anytime between noon and midnight. Tickets start at $15, available for purchase online here. Photos: Santas swarm Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Canada Goose to Open at New Location in Bellevue Square

Canada Goose, the Canadian winter clothing company, will be moving to a new location in Bellevue Square. They are currently located on the first level, across from Janie & Jack, in what used to be Hanna Andersson. According to a City of Bellevue permit, Canada Goose will be moving to...
BELLEVUE, WA
iheart.com

Seattle Restaurant Named One Of America's Best New Restaurants

This year was the return to more normal living, meaning plenty of brand-new restaurants were able to innovate, impress, or simply make great food like before the pandemic. To celebrate the newcomers, Eater curated a list of the best new restaurants for 2022. The website states, "These 15 restaurants represent...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington

White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Why the Tri-Cities makes a wonderful getaway this season

Washington state has an incredible variety of topography and climates. You might think of vacationing in the mountains or on the coast, but have you thought about going inland yet?. Yakima is known as the "Palm Springs of Washington," but the Tri-Cities offers a treasure trove for Seattle vacationers looking...
KENNEWICK, WA
roadtirement.com

Bellevue Washington Snowflake Lane Christmas parade 2022

Bellevue, Washington is east of Seattle across Lake Washington. Every year for the past 18 downtown Bellevue has put on a wonderful Christmas parade. The town has earned the title of being The Most Festive Town in America by the Huffington Post. Sher and I went to this parade back...
BELLEVUE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue LifeSpring’s Thrift Shop at Bellevue Square Closes to Pursue New Ventures

Bellevue LifeSpring’s thrift shop, Thrift Culture, is permanently closed. It was located on the third level of Bellevue Square. Community members were able to shop, donate, and volunteer at the thrift shop. Its purpose was to serve families living in poverty and to raise funds for other programs at Bellevue LifeSpring like providing food, education, and emergency assistance.
BELLEVUE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Harbor Happenings: Lighted Car Parade, Santa’s Village

It’s looking – and sounding – a lot like the holidays, all over town. Dozens of lighted cars — 65 at last count — will rendezvous for the third annual Lighted Car Parade on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Uptown Gig Harbor. As is the tradition,...
GIG HARBOR, WA
urbnlivn.com

More Than Half of Recent Sales Sold Under List

With the market so slow buyers are wondering just how much they can negotiate so we pulled the last 30 days of sales in King County to see what was going on. Worth noting that if the buyer negotiated a credit to cover their closing costs or to do a 2-1 rate buydown, that’s not included in this data.
KING COUNTY, WA
downtownbellevue.com

East Link Light Rail Completion Date Delayed Further

Sound Transit announced that the East Link opening timeframe has been delayed once again. New opening dates for the extensions to the Eastside, Lynwood, and Federal Way will be set in the coming months. According to Sound Transit, after undertaking a thorough risk analysis, two possible scenarios have been outlined...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

