Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Related
seattlerefined.com
The Pink Elephant Car Wash sign moves into Amazon's Seattle campus
A Seattle landmark now has a new home. The Pink Elephant Super Car Wash sign, which has been welcoming visitors to downtown Seattle since 1956, will now be displayed at Amazon's Seattle campus. In October 2020 the owners of Elephant Car Wash announced that they were closing their location at...
KING-5
A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
sunset.com
A Family of Four Ditches City Life for the Coolest Little Island Cottage You’ve Ever Seen
The best home stories usually originate with far-fetched what-ifs, questions that are often the catalysts for massive changes that push people into new frontiers. The tale of this charming, two-bedroom waterfront cabin on Bainbridge Island is a perfect example. The owners are the founders of a small wallpaper outfit called...
seattlerefined.com
20 years of elegant excellence at Cafe Juanita in Kirkland
The Juanita neighborhood of Kirkland may seem, on the surface, a strange place to go for destination dining. Yet, this suburban area, a half-hour from Seattle, is home to what is almost universally considered one of Western Washington's finest restaurants. "If Michelin gave stars in Seattle, there's no question in...
seattlerefined.com
What's Up This Weekend: Your Seattle Guide Dec. 16-18
Welcome to our weekend events guide, where we share what's up around Seattle. If we're missing something fun, email us at hello@seattlerefined.com. Gather downtown amongst fellow Santas for a festive pub crawl. Anytime between noon and midnight. Tickets start at $15, available for purchase online here. Photos: Santas swarm Seattle...
downtownbellevue.com
Canada Goose to Open at New Location in Bellevue Square
Canada Goose, the Canadian winter clothing company, will be moving to a new location in Bellevue Square. They are currently located on the first level, across from Janie & Jack, in what used to be Hanna Andersson. According to a City of Bellevue permit, Canada Goose will be moving to...
iheart.com
Seattle Restaurant Named One Of America's Best New Restaurants
This year was the return to more normal living, meaning plenty of brand-new restaurants were able to innovate, impress, or simply make great food like before the pandemic. To celebrate the newcomers, Eater curated a list of the best new restaurants for 2022. The website states, "These 15 restaurants represent...
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
seattlerefined.com
Why the Tri-Cities makes a wonderful getaway this season
Washington state has an incredible variety of topography and climates. You might think of vacationing in the mountains or on the coast, but have you thought about going inland yet?. Yakima is known as the "Palm Springs of Washington," but the Tri-Cities offers a treasure trove for Seattle vacationers looking...
roadtirement.com
Bellevue Washington Snowflake Lane Christmas parade 2022
Bellevue, Washington is east of Seattle across Lake Washington. Every year for the past 18 downtown Bellevue has put on a wonderful Christmas parade. The town has earned the title of being The Most Festive Town in America by the Huffington Post. Sher and I went to this parade back...
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue LifeSpring’s Thrift Shop at Bellevue Square Closes to Pursue New Ventures
Bellevue LifeSpring’s thrift shop, Thrift Culture, is permanently closed. It was located on the third level of Bellevue Square. Community members were able to shop, donate, and volunteer at the thrift shop. Its purpose was to serve families living in poverty and to raise funds for other programs at Bellevue LifeSpring like providing food, education, and emergency assistance.
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Lighted Car Parade, Santa’s Village
It’s looking – and sounding – a lot like the holidays, all over town. Dozens of lighted cars — 65 at last count — will rendezvous for the third annual Lighted Car Parade on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Uptown Gig Harbor. As is the tradition,...
urbnlivn.com
More Than Half of Recent Sales Sold Under List
With the market so slow buyers are wondering just how much they can negotiate so we pulled the last 30 days of sales in King County to see what was going on. Worth noting that if the buyer negotiated a credit to cover their closing costs or to do a 2-1 rate buydown, that’s not included in this data.
q13fox.com
Officials investigate death of snowboarder on Mt. Baker
A Bellingham man is dead after an apparent snowboarding accident on Mt. Baker. Deputies say a group of snowboarders found his snowboard sticking out of the snow near the Pandora Dome.
Seattle police arrest suspect for threats to Sammamish High School student
A teen will face a judge on Monday for allegedly making threats against a Sammamish High School student, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The 18-year-old man allegedly made a threat against a Sammamish student on Friday, Dec. 9. As a result of the threat, the high school went into...
downtownbellevue.com
East Link Light Rail Completion Date Delayed Further
Sound Transit announced that the East Link opening timeframe has been delayed once again. New opening dates for the extensions to the Eastside, Lynwood, and Federal Way will be set in the coming months. According to Sound Transit, after undertaking a thorough risk analysis, two possible scenarios have been outlined...
Zakhari Spears Goes From Huskies to Huskies, Will Join Mora at UConn
Former University of Washington cornerback Zakhari Spears wasn't in the transfer portal long, four days tops. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Los Angeles announced his commitment to Connecticut. He's going from Huskies to Huskies. In fact, he's left behind the Kalen DeBoer coaching staff for one headed...
Cha-Cha-Cha-Changes: Huskies Keep Everyone Guessing with Manpower Use
For the final play of the University of Washington-Oregon football game, wide receiver Rome Odunze was put on the field in deep coverage. Yes, defense, not offense. Standing in his end zone, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound sophomore lined up at safety in a prevent defensive formation to secure the Huskies' 37-34 victory at Autzen Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
‘Everybody’s getting sick.’ Masks recommended now with surging respiratory illnesses
One day after the news of COVID-19 hospitalizations more than doubling in Pierce County in a week, local and area health officials ramped up calls for indoor masking amid ever-growing respiratory illness caseloads. COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are surging in Pierce County as well as the region. A...
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
Comments / 0