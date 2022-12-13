Read full article on original website
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling
ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger
Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month
VIBE at Echo Street West, a 292-unit apartment complex on Atlanta’s Westside, will begin moving in its first round of residents in the new year. The residential community is just one facet of the 19-acre mixed-use development project adjacent to Georgia Tech, Echo Street West. Once completed, Echo Street West will feature over 300,000 square […] The post Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Friday kicks off busiest holiday travel season for airlines
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many Americans are making plans to head out of town for the holidays. If you’re flying to your destination, keep in mind that Atlanta’s airport is pretty much back to the same kind of volume it had before the pandemic. Friday, Dec....
A major grocery store chain recently closed another supermarket location in Atlanta. Earlier this month, the major grocery store chain Kroger closed another supermarket location in Atlanta.
31,000 customers at jeopardy of having their water turned off over unpaid bills in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is preparing to shut off service to thousands of customers over unpaid water bills in January. Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln confirmed that over 31,000 customers are at jeopardy of having their water turned off. The city of Atlanta’s amnesty...
Atlanta nonprofit receives $3.75M grant from Truist
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE), an Atlanta nonprofit that supports BIPOC small business owners, has received a $3.75 million grant from Truist Bank. The grant is part of Truist’s $120 million effort to support small businesses throughout the South. ACE plans to...
Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain
If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
Peachtree City Walmart reopening for holidays after arson
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City Walmart that was severely damaged by arson will reopen just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping. The fire happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54. Firefighters said the sprinklers were quickly overwhelmed. The...
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
Atlanta is going to begin shutting off water services for people with delinquent bills beginning Jan. 2
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee, Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
Gunna, Goodr to host $100K gift card giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gunna and Goodr will give $100,000 worth of gift cards to Atlanta families Dec. 18. The giveaway will be held at the Walmart in College Park at 6149 Od National Hwy. 1,000 pre-registered families will receive a $100 gift card at the event. Atlanta...
Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests. Atlanta teens speak out against gun violence at rally. Atlanta teens speak out against gun violence at rally. Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed increase. Updated: 11 hours ago. Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed...
Frustrated residents take fresh look at 'Buckhead City'
The murder of an Atlanta grandmother is having an impact beyond heartbroken family members and friends. The crime has refueled the debate about the community where she lived, Buckhead, separating from Atlanta government and becoming its own city. It's a debate that's gone on for years, but recent crime is renewing the push for a separate city.
Delta responds to incident involving employee hit by truck on tarmac
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Camdyn Davis, a 19-year-old Delta employee, is now on the road to recovery after being hit by a truck on the Hartsfield-Jackson’s tarmac on Dec. 10. Camdyn is seen on video being struck by the truck at full speed. A police incident report...
MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Downed tree cleared on Hightower Road in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A downed tree has been cleared from the road in northwest Atlanta. The tree fell Thursday morning on Hightower Road near Hollywood Road and took power lines down with it. Power was out in the area but has since been restored.
A Georgia First: Cobb County announces new Family Advocacy Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Cobb County is celebrating its new Family Advocacy Center, which is the first of its kind in Georgia. It’s a new way to care for victims, a place where people in abusive relationships or who have been assaulted in a crime can get the resources they need.
Athens police hand out gift cards instead of traffic tickets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Advance Auto Parts announced its partnership with Athens police to launch a program which expected to increase vehicle and roadway safety for local drivers. According to a release, Advance’s store team presented Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a gift card donation totaling...
