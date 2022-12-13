Read full article on original website
delaware.gov
DSHA To Host A Virtual Public Hearing To Gather Input On The Home-American Rescue Plan Program
Priorities include homeless shelters, permanent supportive housing, and low-income housing. Dover, Del. December 15, 2022 – The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will host a virtual public hearing to obtain public input on the HOME-American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP). The plan is Delaware’s application and distribution plan for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development Block Grant Programs.
delaware.gov
DPH Shares Monthly COVID-19 Update, Announces Changes to Data Reporting and Booster Guidance
DOVER, DE (Dec. 15, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing several key updates related to COVID-19 data and vaccines. According to the most recent data on the state’s My Healthy Community data dashboard, the statewide 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has increased slightly following Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased. As holiday travel increases and families gather in coming weeks, residents are urged to remain vigilant and protected against the COVID-19 virus. Consider masking up while shopping, testing before and after gatherings, and being prepared by getting vaccinated with the updated COVID booster. As of Dec. 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports COVID-19 community levels in Kent and Sussex counties as medium. New Castle County is low.
delaware.gov
Delaware Ag Week Returns To In-Person Experience in Harrington
DOVER, Del. (December 15, 2022)— Delaware’s agricultural producers will return to the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington from January 9-12, 2023, for an in-person Ag Week experience. For the past two years, participants have been attending sessions virtually. The much-awaited return to an in-person event will allow attendees to explore the latest and most valuable innovations while networking with other producers, industry experts, and agricultural vendors and exhibitors.
delaware.gov
DPH ANNOUNCES FIRST SUSPECTED FLU-RELATED DEATH, URGES PUBLIC TO GET VACCINATED BEFORE END OF YEAR
DOVER, DE (Dec. 16, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced today the state’s first suspected flu-related death for the 2022-2023 influenza season. The patient was a Kent County resident between the ages of 55 – 64 and is not reported as being vaccinated against the flu. Getting the annual flu vaccine is important for all people ages 6 months and older to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death that can result from the flu virus. Hospitalization and death from the flu can occur in previously healthy individuals, though persons with underlying health conditions are at significantly increased risk for serious outcomes.
