Logan County, WV

1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia

By Jessica Patterson
 2 days ago

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Deputies say the two vehicles crashed head-on and were “heavily entrapped.”

The sheriff’s office says one of the vehicles turned into the wrong lane of WV Route 10. According to deputies, the vehicle traveled north in the southbound lanes for about a quarter-mile before colliding with the southbound vehicle.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a passenger in the northbound vehicle, identified as Deloris Daniels, 71, of Cyclone, West Virginia, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to deputies, both drivers and a passenger in the southbound vehicle were flown to a hospital in Charleston for their injuries. The driver and passenger in the southbound vehicle that was struck are both juveniles.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

