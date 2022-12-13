ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Men’s Basketball Falls in Tight Battle at Wagner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Stony Brook men's basketball team carried a lead into the halftime break against the Wagner Seahawks on Thursday night, but ultimately fell 58-55, at thr Spiro Sports Center Athletic Complex on Staten Island. The Seawolves went back-and-forth for about 10 minutes in the first...
STONY BROOK, NY

