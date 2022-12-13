ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Mesa County four months behind on SNAP applications

By Michael Logerwell
 2 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo ( KREX ) — The SNAP program, or food stamps, is meant to be a domestic hunger safety net, but what happens when that net is ripped?

One local mother contacted KREX telling us that she applied for the SNAP program in October and still has not heard anything back from Mesa County Human Services. Until last Friday, when she finally heard back from them, “when I finally got an answer on Friday it was that they were just re-doing applications, like addressing applications from August.”

This woman told us she is taking care of three kids at home, her husband is disabled and she works a full-time job, but it is not enough. She’ll be looking for a second job.

But why is there a delay? Mesa County Human Services says there are a few reasons, foremost they are severely understaffed.

“We’ve had people leave and we’ve had a hard time getting people in the doors,” Susan Skyberg, a division director of economic assistance with the county said. But it’s more than just that, Skyberg and another division director, Melissa Schierland told KREX. Covid-19, flu, and RSV have compromised their office and even if they’re able to hire new employees it’s not as if they start looking at cases immediately, or even in a week.

“It’s at least six months before they can even start working a case,” Skyberg said. Despite those hurdles they’re not throwing in the towel, “we’re working overtime, we’re working with the state, we’re doing all kinds of things to try to get thru this backlog,” Skyberg continued.

What should people like the mother who contacted KREX do? Mesa County has many food bank options from Food Bank of the Rockies and Clifton Christian Church Food Bank, but unfortunately, many families can’t get by on just food banks alone.

“You can only like go to a food bank so many times a month that you’re allowed and you only get a limited quantity,” said one Mesa County Mother. Limited food availability means families need to make difficult decisions.

“It’s horrible as a parent to worry about whether you put gas in your car or feed your kids,” that same Mesa County Mother said.

If you’re looking for work and want to help Mesa County Human Services out they are holding a hiring event this Thursday from 10 am to 12 pm at the workforce center. Candidates will be interviewed that day. The starting wage is $20.61 an hour. This link will send you to the Mesa County Workforce Center’s webpage with more information about the hiring event.

