YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway into the shooting death of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding in Tennessee whose husband was also found dead after being reported missing in September. Brandon Boone, the sheriff of Clay County, Tennessee, said that Harding was found dead from a single gunshot wound outside her Clay County home on the morning of December 10. Boone said a mail carrier and another man found Harding's body in the yard near the driveway of the home she and her husband purchased a couple of years ago. The home is on Lake View Drive in...

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO