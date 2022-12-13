ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals, systems seeking chief quality officers

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings for chief quality officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health. a full-time chief quality officer. Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis is. a full-time...
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals looking for CFOs

Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.) Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas) South City Hospital (St. Louis) Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson, Ill.)
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Nine chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 7:. Chris Ghaemmaghami, MD, was appointed executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Miami-based Jackson Health System. Avera Health has named Tamera Larsen-Engelkes, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in...
OHIO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Yuba-Sutter CHP Commander Julie Harding found shot dead outside her Tennessee home

YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway into the shooting death of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding in Tennessee whose husband was also found dead after being reported missing in September. Brandon Boone, the sheriff of Clay County, Tennessee, said that Harding was found dead from a single gunshot wound outside her Clay County home on the morning of December 10.  Boone said a mail carrier and another man found Harding's body in the yard near the driveway of the home she and her husband purchased a couple of years ago. The home is on Lake View Drive in...
YUBA CITY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

California AG approves Trinity's acquisition of 'financially distressed' hospital

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has conditionally approved the sale of "financially distressed" Madera Community Hospital to Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to a Dec. 15 news release. The 106-bed hospital offers services to more than 150,000 residents in Madera, Calif., and its surrounding communities. Conditions of the approval demand...
MADERA, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals and health systems opting for Epic EHRs in 2022

Below are 28 hospitals and health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so in 2022. Boston-based Fenway Health went live Dec. 1 with a new Epic EHR. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital went live with a new Epic EHR Dec. 3. The 51-bed hospital,...
beckershospitalreview.com

Kentucky hospital to lay off 112

Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center will lay off 112 employees by year's end as it outsources its environmental services department. The 340-bed hospital detailed the layoffs in a notice filed Nov. 1 with the state under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. "PMC anticipates that this layoff will be permanent...
PIKEVILLE, KY
beckershospitalreview.com

11 called-off hospital deals

Nearly a dozen hospital mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, affiliations and partnerships were unwound or called off throughout 2022. Below are 11 hospital deals called off since the beginning of the year:. 1. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica announced in November its exit from a joint venture with Welltower for 147 skilled nursing...
UTAH STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic Care Network adds Texas health system

San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Medical Center has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a global group of independent care systems that can tap into the knowledge and medical expertise of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Membership in the care network will give Shannon access to AskMayoExpert, a clinical database for hundreds...
SAN ANGELO, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Florida hospital, Publix partner to handle meds to beds, prior authorizations

Publix pharmacy will manage payer authorizations for treatments and deliver prescription drugs to patient beds and the nursing unit at Bradenton, Fla.-based Manatee Memorial Hospital. The medications will be transported for free, according to a Dec. 15 news release from Manatee Memorial, a subsidiary of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal...
BRADENTON, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

10 health systems with strong finances

Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Allina Health System has an "AA-" rating...
INDIANA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Clear sodas only for CommonSpirit patients

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is removing dark-colored sodas from its hospital menus — but patients can still order "clear sodas" like Sprite and ginger ale, The News Tribune reported Dec. 15. Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health confirmed its parent company's menu switch to the newspaper. "Based on CommonSpirit Health's new...
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 biggest charity care updates of the year

The 10 biggest charity care stories Becker's has covered this year:. Washington instituted a new charity care law that established mandatory discounts and two tiers of hospitals, adopted procedures for retroactive Medicaid eligibility, and established a definition of "indigent persons." American Hospital Association CEO Rick Pollack responded to a Wall...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

US hospitals see rise in invasive strep A infections behind 15 UK deaths

At least four children's hospitals in the U.S. are seeing an increase in severe strep A infections, NBC News reported Dec. 14. The infections are caused by group A strep bacteria and while most are mild, on rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive group A strep. Invasive infections can trigger pneumonia, cellulitis, necrotizing fasciitis, and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.
ARIZONA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Tenet's Fountain Valley names new CEO

Randy Rogers was named CEO of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital, according to a Dec. 14 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Rogers is slated to begin his new role Jan. 1. Previously, he served as CEO of Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss., according to the release. He...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

7 cardiologists on the move

Here are seven cardiologists stepping into new roles recently:. Edward Ladyzhenskiy, MD, joined the cardiology department at Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health hospital affiliations. Aaron Kugelmass, MD, was named executive vice president and chief medical officer of Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Brown Mills,...

