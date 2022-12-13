Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals, systems seeking chief quality officers
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings for chief quality officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health. a full-time chief quality officer. Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis is. a full-time...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals looking for CFOs
Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.) Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas) South City Hospital (St. Louis) Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson, Ill.)
beckershospitalreview.com
9 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Nine chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 7:. Chris Ghaemmaghami, MD, was appointed executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Miami-based Jackson Health System. Avera Health has named Tamera Larsen-Engelkes, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in...
Yuba-Sutter CHP Commander Julie Harding found shot dead outside her Tennessee home
YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway into the shooting death of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding in Tennessee whose husband was also found dead after being reported missing in September. Brandon Boone, the sheriff of Clay County, Tennessee, said that Harding was found dead from a single gunshot wound outside her Clay County home on the morning of December 10. Boone said a mail carrier and another man found Harding's body in the yard near the driveway of the home she and her husband purchased a couple of years ago. The home is on Lake View Drive in...
Five get prison time in Columbus theology school fraud that cost taxpayers $12 million
Here’s what happened in court.
beckershospitalreview.com
California AG approves Trinity's acquisition of 'financially distressed' hospital
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has conditionally approved the sale of "financially distressed" Madera Community Hospital to Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to a Dec. 15 news release. The 106-bed hospital offers services to more than 150,000 residents in Madera, Calif., and its surrounding communities. Conditions of the approval demand...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals and health systems opting for Epic EHRs in 2022
Below are 28 hospitals and health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so in 2022. Boston-based Fenway Health went live Dec. 1 with a new Epic EHR. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital went live with a new Epic EHR Dec. 3. The 51-bed hospital,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kentucky hospital to lay off 112
Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center will lay off 112 employees by year's end as it outsources its environmental services department. The 340-bed hospital detailed the layoffs in a notice filed Nov. 1 with the state under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. "PMC anticipates that this layoff will be permanent...
beckershospitalreview.com
11 called-off hospital deals
Nearly a dozen hospital mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, affiliations and partnerships were unwound or called off throughout 2022. Below are 11 hospital deals called off since the beginning of the year:. 1. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica announced in November its exit from a joint venture with Welltower for 147 skilled nursing...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Practice settles with HHS for $23K after dentist reveals PHI in Yelp comments
A California dentist paid the HHS Office of Civil Rights $23,000 to settle claims that he disclosed protected health information about patients in response to negative Yelp reviews. Brandon Au, DDS, of New Vision Dental in South Pasadena and Glendora, responded to reviews on the site with full names of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Harvest times, competing with the coasts on salary: The world of a rural health system CIO
Running health IT for a rural health system presents a unique set of challenges — and opportunities. Just ask Brad Reimer. He's the CIO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, the nation's largest rural health system with 47 hospitals and hundreds of clinics across eight states. For one, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Care Network adds Texas health system
San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Medical Center has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a global group of independent care systems that can tap into the knowledge and medical expertise of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Membership in the care network will give Shannon access to AskMayoExpert, a clinical database for hundreds...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida hospital, Publix partner to handle meds to beds, prior authorizations
Publix pharmacy will manage payer authorizations for treatments and deliver prescription drugs to patient beds and the nursing unit at Bradenton, Fla.-based Manatee Memorial Hospital. The medications will be transported for free, according to a Dec. 15 news release from Manatee Memorial, a subsidiary of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Allina Health System has an "AA-" rating...
beckershospitalreview.com
Clear sodas only for CommonSpirit patients
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is removing dark-colored sodas from its hospital menus — but patients can still order "clear sodas" like Sprite and ginger ale, The News Tribune reported Dec. 15. Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health confirmed its parent company's menu switch to the newspaper. "Based on CommonSpirit Health's new...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 biggest charity care updates of the year
The 10 biggest charity care stories Becker's has covered this year:. Washington instituted a new charity care law that established mandatory discounts and two tiers of hospitals, adopted procedures for retroactive Medicaid eligibility, and established a definition of "indigent persons." American Hospital Association CEO Rick Pollack responded to a Wall...
beckershospitalreview.com
US hospitals see rise in invasive strep A infections behind 15 UK deaths
At least four children's hospitals in the U.S. are seeing an increase in severe strep A infections, NBC News reported Dec. 14. The infections are caused by group A strep bacteria and while most are mild, on rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive group A strep. Invasive infections can trigger pneumonia, cellulitis, necrotizing fasciitis, and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tenet's Fountain Valley names new CEO
Randy Rogers was named CEO of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital, according to a Dec. 14 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Rogers is slated to begin his new role Jan. 1. Previously, he served as CEO of Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss., according to the release. He...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 cardiologists on the move
Here are seven cardiologists stepping into new roles recently:. Edward Ladyzhenskiy, MD, joined the cardiology department at Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health hospital affiliations. Aaron Kugelmass, MD, was named executive vice president and chief medical officer of Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Brown Mills,...
Comments / 0