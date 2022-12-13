Read full article on original website
This Week’s Local Things: Videos, Vetoes, Laws, Menorahs, Hoops, More
Over the past couple weeks, it’s felt like the area institutions that govern our local world have all been scrambling to get lots done in the final rush before the holidays start, as people prepare to take a quick collective breath in advance of the new year. Although we...
Gov. Hochul Should Veto Changes to Estates, Power and Trusts Law
We, the undersigned members of the Putnam County Legislature, write to respectfully request that you veto bills S74A/A6770, known as the Grieving Families Act, which amends the Estates, Powers and Trusts Law (EPTL) in relation to payment and distribution of damages in wrongful death actions. This proposed law is vague...
Woman Responds to Anti-Semitic Incidents With Electric Menorah
One northern Westchester woman hopes that one small gesture but powerful gesture can unite others as the rise in anti-Semitism and hate has taken hold throughout the United States in recent years. Over the past few weeks, South Salem resident Cathy Deutsch has created the Menorah Project, urging Jewish households...
State Needs a Practical Energy Policy to Protect Economy, Quality of Life
Is there anyone who is not in favor of improving the climate of our nation and the globe? Of course not. That’s the easy part. The more vexing questions are how and how quickly can we reach this ambitious goal?. In New York State this challenge is about to...
Report: Fox Lane Administrators Botched Bathroom Photos Investigation
An incriminating independent report into last March’s incidents of bathroom photos and video being taken of special education students at Fox Lane High School drew condemnation from Bedford School District community members Wednesday night. The 57-page report from Kroll, a Manhattan-based investigative and risk consulting firm retained by the...
New Castle Eyes Extending Sidewalks to Gedney Park, Route 120
New Castle officials are pursuing the addition of sidewalks in two locations in town that would be economically feasible and achievable from an engineering standpoint with help from Westchester County. As part of Westchester’s Complete Streets study, the town has recommended linking Route 133 in Millwood near the North County...
Kent Woman Charged with Neglecting Dog Found on the Loose
A Kent woman was busted last week for allegedly neglecting an older Maltese dog named “Buster” that was found loose by a Good Samaritan on Route 52. Jennifer Parrish, 48, was charged by officers from the Putnam County SPCA with Failure to Provide Sustenance, Extreme Neglect, a Class A misdemeanor in the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, that carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a maximum of $1,000 fine, or a combination of both, if convicted.
