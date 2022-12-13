Read full article on original website
Related
Hospitals and health systems opting for Epic EHRs in 2022
Below are 28 hospitals and health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so in 2022. Boston-based Fenway Health went live Dec. 1 with a new Epic EHR. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital went live with a new Epic EHR Dec. 3. The 51-bed hospital,...
8 hospitals, health systems partnering with Microsoft in 2022
Microsoft has been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems. Here are hospitals and health systems who have announced partnerships or collaborations with the tech giant in 2022:. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health is migrating functionality of its Epic EHR system to Microsoft Azure in a...
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Allina Health System has an "AA-" rating...
Maryland health system partners with revenue cycle analytics company
Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has tapped VisiQuate to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools. A major factor in Luminis' selection of VisiQuate was the analytics company's relationship with Epic, the health systems' EHR vendor,...
California AG approves Trinity's acquisition of 'financially distressed' hospital
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has conditionally approved the sale of "financially distressed" Madera Community Hospital to Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to a Dec. 15 news release. The 106-bed hospital offers services to more than 150,000 residents in Madera, Calif., and its surrounding communities. Conditions of the approval demand...
Harvest time, competing with the coasts on salary: The world of a rural health system CIO
Running health IT for a rural health system presents a unique set of challenges — and opportunities. Just ask Brad Reimer. He's the CIO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, the nation's largest rural health system with 47 hospitals and hundreds of clinics across eight states. For one, the...
Lifebridge, Tower Health and 8 other systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Detroit Medical Center seeks a market director of...
Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
10 hospitals looking for CFOs
Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.) Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas) South City Hospital (St. Louis) Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson, Ill.)
Mayo Clinic Care Network adds Texas health system
San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Medical Center has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a global group of independent care systems that can tap into the knowledge and medical expertise of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Membership in the care network will give Shannon access to AskMayoExpert, a clinical database for hundreds...
2 New Jersey health systems to merge into $2.2B organization
Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System in Cape May Court House, N.J., have signed a letter of intent to merge into a two-hospital system with revenue exceeding $2.2 billion a year. The combined health system will have more than 10,000 team members, 900 employed physicians...
9 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Nine chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 7:. Chris Ghaemmaghami, MD, was appointed executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Miami-based Jackson Health System. Avera Health has named Tamera Larsen-Engelkes, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in...
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Baptist Health System, based in San Antonio, seeks a pharmacy operations manager. 2. Beth Israel...
5 hospitals, systems seeking chief quality officers
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings for chief quality officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health. a full-time chief quality officer. Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis is. a full-time...
HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts
HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
11 called-off hospital deals
Nearly a dozen hospital mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, affiliations and partnerships were unwound or called off throughout 2022. Below are 11 hospital deals called off since the beginning of the year:. 1. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica announced in November its exit from a joint venture with Welltower for 147 skilled nursing...
10 biggest charity care updates of the year
The 10 biggest charity care stories Becker's has covered this year:. Washington instituted a new charity care law that established mandatory discounts and two tiers of hospitals, adopted procedures for retroactive Medicaid eligibility, and established a definition of "indigent persons." American Hospital Association CEO Rick Pollack responded to a Wall...
10 notable CEO transitions this year
Becker's Hospital Review reported on CEO transitions at hospitals and health systems across the U.S. in 2022. While one move stood out for the CEO's unusually short tenure, others stood out as resignations and retirements from prominent health systems. A few sudden firings also piqued interest throughout the year. Here...
Hospital CEO exits climb in what may be bellwether for C-suites
The number of CEO changes at hospitals and health systems climbed 300 percent in November after a slowdown the month prior, according to a Dec. 14 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report. In November, hospitals saw 12 CEO exits compared to three in October. The dozen most recently recorded exits mark...
Tenet's Fountain Valley names new CEO
Randy Rogers was named CEO of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital, according to a Dec. 14 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Rogers is slated to begin his new role Jan. 1. Previously, he served as CEO of Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss., according to the release. He...
