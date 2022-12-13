Elite travellers on the hunt for the perfect salty seaside escape will find a whole host of luxury vacation rentals in lively Barcelona. This cosmopolitan Catalonian capital is teeming with Michelin-starred restaurants, jaw-dropping architecture, rooftop pools and sleek bars. Look beyond the hostels and budget hotels, and you’ll find hundreds of luxurious holiday homes for a royally good night’s sleep. The real issue isn’t whether or not you can find them, it’s which to choose. Thankfully, there’s now a wide range of booking platforms designed to help luxury travellers find their perfect property. We’ve analysed three of the best options, based on the website’s ease of use, range of properties, customer service, client reviews and value for money.

10 HOURS AGO