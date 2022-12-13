Read full article on original website
Inyo County to Hold Swearing in Ceremony January 3, 2023
The Inyo County Clerk/Recorder & Registrar of Voters Office would like to inform the public that there will be a Swearing in Ceremony for the following elected offices:. On Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at the Historic Courthouse Courtroom, top floor located at 168 N. Edwards St., Independence, CA.
Breeden gives farewell talk at meeting, suggests city revisit cannabis regs
Council Member Peggy Breeden shared some final thoughts at the end of the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. Kern County announced its official final election results Dec. 7. Mayor Eric Bruen has officially won re-election, as has Council Member Scott Hayman. Skip Gorman was elected to the other vacant council seat and will replace Breeden when she steps down during the Dec. 21 council meeting, thus making Dec. 7 Breeden's final full council meeting.
