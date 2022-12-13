Council Member Peggy Breeden shared some final thoughts at the end of the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. Kern County announced its official final election results Dec. 7. Mayor Eric Bruen has officially won re-election, as has Council Member Scott Hayman. Skip Gorman was elected to the other vacant council seat and will replace Breeden when she steps down during the Dec. 21 council meeting, thus making Dec. 7 Breeden's final full council meeting.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO