Read full article on original website
Related
Juul reaches settlements covering thousands of lawsuits
The e-cigarette maker faced more than 8,000 lawsuits suits brought by individuals and families of Juul users, school districts, city governments and Native American tribes.
beckershospitalreview.com
California AG approves Trinity's acquisition of 'financially distressed' hospital
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has conditionally approved the sale of "financially distressed" Madera Community Hospital to Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to a Dec. 15 news release. The 106-bed hospital offers services to more than 150,000 residents in Madera, Calif., and its surrounding communities. Conditions of the approval demand...
Juul settles over 5,000 vaping lawsuits, settlement not disclosed
JUUL on Tuesday announced it has settled over 5,000 lawsuits with roughly 10,000 individual plaintiffs against the e-cigarette maker.
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Tobacco companies now required to display signs at retail locations stating health effects of smoking
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this week that tobacco companies in the U.S. will now be required to set up signs in retail locations stating the health risks and effects of cigarettes, following through on a corrective measure issued as part of a lawsuit filed more than 20 years ago. In 1999, the DOJ…
beckershospitalreview.com
AbbVie leaves 2 pharmaceutical lobbies
North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie is cutting ties with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, two leading pharmaceutical lobby groups. AbbVie, the fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue, will also leave the Business Roundtable, a lobby organization that's comprised of CEOs from healthcare companies such as Kaiser...
Multiple drug makers defeated thousands of lawsuits on Zantac cancer claims
The companies involved who marketed the drug still face tens of thousands of other lawsuits in U.S. states, but the latest judgements remove much of their liability.
beckershospitalreview.com
Emory Healthcare employee inappropriately accesses 1,600 patient records
An employee at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare inappropriately accessed 1,600 patient records from December 2020 to December 2021. On Aug. 24, the Labor Department notified the health system that one of its employees had been involved in a data privacy incident and disclosed several hundred patients' demographic information to individuals involved in unemployment benefits fraud, according to a Dec. 6 news release from the health system.
tobaccoreporter.com
Juul Settles More than 5,000 Lawsuits
Juul Labs has settled more than 5,000 lawsuits covering more than 10,000 individual plaintiffs, reports The Wall Street Journal. The deal resolves much of the legal uncertainty that had driven the company close to bankruptcy. Juul announced on Dec. 6 that it has secured an investment to cover the cost...
beckershospitalreview.com
Practice settles with HHS for $23K after dentist reveals PHI in Yelp comments
A California dentist paid the HHS Office of Civil Rights $23,000 to settle claims that he disclosed protected health information about patients in response to negative Yelp reviews. Brandon Au, DDS, of New Vision Dental in South Pasadena and Glendora, responded to reviews on the site with full names of...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Allina Health System has an "AA-" rating...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 RCM company rebrands in 2022
The revenue cycle management company formerly known as nThrive is among the vendors that have rebranded in 2022. Note: This is not a comprehensive list. 1. Versalus Health will operate under the name Corro Clinical following its Dec. 13 merger with CorroHealth. 2. JP Recovery Services is changing its name...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 healthcare companies with more than $1B debt
Moody’s Investors Services put together a report on the companies with a credit rating of B3 negative and lower. The 34 healthcare companies on the B3N list have nearly $65 billion in outstanding debt; that’s almost double the $33 billion in debt from January 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic in most of the world.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lifebridge, Tower Health and 8 other systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Detroit Medical Center seeks a market director of...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals, systems seeking chief quality officers
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings for chief quality officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health. a full-time chief quality officer. Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis is. a full-time...
beckershospitalreview.com
Clear sodas only for CommonSpirit patients
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is removing dark-colored sodas from its hospital menus — but patients can still order "clear sodas" like Sprite and ginger ale, The News Tribune reported Dec. 15. Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health confirmed its parent company's menu switch to the newspaper. "Based on CommonSpirit Health's new...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 biggest charity care updates of the year
The 10 biggest charity care stories Becker's has covered this year:. Washington instituted a new charity care law that established mandatory discounts and two tiers of hospitals, adopted procedures for retroactive Medicaid eligibility, and established a definition of "indigent persons." American Hospital Association CEO Rick Pollack responded to a Wall...
Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA
Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of narcotic overdose treatment Narcan, said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application to grant priority review of its overdose nasal spray as an over-the-counter (OTC) product. “The application has been granted Priority Review by the FDA and, if approved, would be the first…
Vape maker Juul to pay Indiana $15.7M over alleged deceptive marketing to minors
(The Center Square) — Indiana will receive payment of $15.7 million from e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. to settle allegations Juul engaged in deceptive marketing practices targeting minors. It has been unlawful to sell tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to persons under the age of 21 in the United States since 2019.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts
HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
Comments / 0