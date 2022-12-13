Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
AbbVie leaves 2 pharmaceutical lobbies
North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie is cutting ties with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, two leading pharmaceutical lobby groups. AbbVie, the fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue, will also leave the Business Roundtable, a lobby organization that's comprised of CEOs from healthcare companies such as Kaiser...
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
Multiple drug makers defeated thousands of lawsuits on Zantac cancer claims
The companies involved who marketed the drug still face tens of thousands of other lawsuits in U.S. states, but the latest judgements remove much of their liability.
U.S. FDA to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug on priority
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions (EBS.N) said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado seeks FDA approval for cost-saving plan to import prescription drugs from Canada
Colorado submitted a proposal to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, seeking to import prescription drugs from Canada to save Coloradans money on medications. Importing lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada would reduce drug costs for Coloradans by an average of 65%, according to an analysis by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. That could add up to between $53 million and $88 million in savings annually, depending on market adoption.
marketplace.org
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
There was a record number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year — more than 107,000. And most of them were the result of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The cost of the opioid epidemic — in lives and in the suffering of those with addiction, their family and friends — is incalculable.
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
MedicalXpress
A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something
Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
$434.9 million JUUL settlement for luring minors into vaping, nicotine addiction
A two-year investigation conducted by 34 states alleged the e-cigarette producer JUUL had become such a massive brand by primarily marketing to minors.
How the new Congress can improve drug pricing reform
The key to fairer drug prices is the growth and availability of generic equivalents and biosimilars.
Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Starting next month, a $35 cap on insulin prices will go into effect for millions of Medicare recipients. The lower pricing is one of the first of several policy measures Americans will see in the coming months and years under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August. The bill also requires pharmaceutical companies […] The post Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients appeared first on Nevada Current.
beckershospitalreview.com
Despite flu admissions rising, Tamiflu fill rates are on the decline
As the U.S. reports an 80 percent hospital bed capacity, fill rates for common flu drug Tamiflu have slightly fallen since late November, GoodRx data shows. Nearly all states and regions are reporting very high or high levels of flu activity as the whole nation tackles hikes in influenza-like illness. In spite of the surge, the Tamiflu fill rate has dipped for the past two weeks as of the week ending Dec. 10.
Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — Expedited drug approvals slowed this year as the Food and Drug Administration’s controversial accelerated pathway came under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and some of the agency’s own leaders. With less than a month remaining in the year, the FDA’s drug center has...
U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses
Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts next month to discuss whether initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines need to be updated to combat circulating variants.
FDA Report Faults Agency’s Food Unit for Leaderless Dysfunction
The Abbott Nutrition baby formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., May 20, 2022. (Sarah Rice/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration’s food division has no clear leadership, avoids bold policy or enforcement actions, and fosters a culture that doesn’t adequately protect public health, according to a report issued Tuesday by an agency-related group.
San Francisco Examiner
The unsung middlemen between patients and drug prices
For most businesses, labor is the largest expense in the operating budget. As the founder and president of Small Business California, I speak to many company leaders and they tell me that wages, benefits and related taxes account for as much as 70%, and growing, of total business costs. According...
Juul settles more than 5,000 lawsuits for undisclosed amount
E-cigarette company Juul announced on Tuesday it has settled more than 5,000 lawsuits for an undisclosed amount after claims mounted over Juul’s marketing practices and plagued the company’s finances.
