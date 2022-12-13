ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckershospitalreview.com

AbbVie leaves 2 pharmaceutical lobbies

North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie is cutting ties with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, two leading pharmaceutical lobby groups. AbbVie, the fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue, will also leave the Business Roundtable, a lobby organization that's comprised of CEOs from healthcare companies such as Kaiser...
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado seeks FDA approval for cost-saving plan to import prescription drugs from Canada

Colorado submitted a proposal to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, seeking to import prescription drugs from Canada to save Coloradans money on medications. Importing lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada would reduce drug costs for Coloradans by an average of 65%, according to an analysis by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. That could add up to between $53 million and $88 million in savings annually, depending on market adoption.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Two new drugs could fight COVID-19

Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
MedicalXpress

A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something

Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
MedicalXpress

Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy

People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress

Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued

Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
Nevada Current

Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Starting next month, a $35 cap on insulin prices will go into effect for millions of Medicare recipients. The lower pricing is one of the first of several policy measures Americans will see in the coming months and years under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August. The bill also requires pharmaceutical companies […] The post Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Despite flu admissions rising, Tamiflu fill rates are on the decline

As the U.S. reports an 80 percent hospital bed capacity, fill rates for common flu drug Tamiflu have slightly fallen since late November, GoodRx data shows. Nearly all states and regions are reporting very high or high levels of flu activity as the whole nation tackles hikes in influenza-like illness. In spite of the surge, the Tamiflu fill rate has dipped for the past two weeks as of the week ending Dec. 10.
San Francisco Examiner

The unsung middlemen between patients and drug prices

For most businesses, labor is the largest expense in the operating budget. As the founder and president of Small Business California, I speak to many company leaders and they tell me that wages, benefits and related taxes account for as much as 70%, and growing, of total business costs. According...

