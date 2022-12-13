ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police

A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
fox26houston.com

3 would-be robbers shot in Houston area, 2 dead in 5 days

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating at least three shootings this week when the victim of a robbery or burglary shot the people allegedly committing the crimes. Since Sunday, three people have been shot in Houston while authorities say they were attempting robberies. Of the three people shot, two of them died.
theleadernews.com

One charged in fatal Timbergrove car crash

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to an auto-pedestrian crash that killed a woman in the Timbergrove area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Amilcar Isas Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection the death of a 39-year-old woman, according to Harris...
