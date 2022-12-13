Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
healthcaredive.com
Trinity Health to build $238M hospital outside Detroit
Trinity Health announced Tuesday that it plans to build a $238 million hospital in Brighton, Michigan, a suburb outside Detroit. The new 56-bed hospital will be built on Trinity’s existing medical campus in Brighton, which will expand the available services to include both medical and surgical care. The new...
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie
LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
Echo online
University of Michigan Health set to open offices in Ypsilanti
The University of Michigan will relocate and expand its Ypsilanti Health Center to continue its commitment to serving the community, after the approval by U-M Board of Regents. The Board of Regents on Thursday, Dec. 8, approved the relocation to the Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ) campus at 300 W. Michigan...
‘He walked the walk’: University of Michigan physician lived a life of service
ANN ARBOR, MI - Dr. Andrew Zweifler cared about people in ways big and small. There was the time about 10 years ago when a drunk college student who forgot where he lived accidentally barged into Zweifler’s Ann Arbor home on a cold winter night, said his son John.
secondwavemedia.com
Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington
While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
Master Home Inspector Warns Henry Ford Hospital’s Garage in Detroit Could Collapse
When a Master Home Inspector looks at you and says you have a structural issue that could possibly kill or hurt people, you'd think a company as well-known as Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit would take that seriously, but allegedly they aren't too concerned with the fact that apparently, their parking garage is in danger of partially collapsing.
Here are the 10 highest-paid deans at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - The deans of University of Michigan’s core graduate programs, as well as the liberal arts undergraduate school, make the largest annual salaries out of all deans on the Ann Arbor campus. Human Resources at UM has released annual salary data on all employees across the...
horseandrider.com
Michigan Horse Positive for West Nile Virus
A 22-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Livingston County, Michigan, was euthanized after contracting West Nile virus. The gelding, who was unvaccinated, began displaying clinical signs on November 28. He had a fever and ataxia, and he was progressing to becoming recumbent. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WILX-TV
Brighton school closed due to threat sent through a text message
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A direct threat was sent through text message to a student at the Livingston Christian School in Brighton. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 3:08 p.m. According to the report, the threat was sent by another student, 16 -years old, who said, “Tomorrow I’m...
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Detroit News
Whitmer appoints Shawn Jacque as Detroit 36th District Court judge
Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed the current general counsel for Detroit's 36th District Court to be a judge in the same court. Shawn Jacque has been with 36th District Court since 2020, where he manages legal affairs of the court and serves as the legal adviser to the chief judge and various departments, according to a news release from Whitmer's office.
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Researchers studying why Detroit leads the nation in pre-term birth rates
Out of 100 cities, Detroit is ranked first when it comes to pre-term births. The unsettling fact has researchers trying to figure out why. One of the potential factors is air pollution.
fox2detroit.com
Woman flees Royal Oak police, loses tires in Troy, eventually crashes in Detroit
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Holly woman led Royal Oak police on a chase Thursday morning, making it to Detroit despite losing tires along the way. According to Royal Oak police, an officer tried to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe near Crooks and W. Fourteen Mile roads after a traffic violation just before 1:10 a.m. The driver fled west, turned right on Coolidge Highway, and headed into Troy.
Metamora couple found the future of farming in shipping containers
There’s a growing consensus that the agriculture industry needs to grow more efficiently to benefit both farmers and their consumers.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
Popular local food chain opens new location in Michigan
A growing artisan food chain that got its start more than 25 years ago in Detroit just opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the growing artisan food chain Avalon International Breads will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest cafe, Avalon Corner Cafe, in Royal Oak.
