Brighton, MI

healthcaredive.com

Trinity Health to build $238M hospital outside Detroit

Trinity Health announced Tuesday that it plans to build a $238 million hospital in Brighton, Michigan, a suburb outside Detroit. The new 56-bed hospital will be built on Trinity’s existing medical campus in Brighton, which will expand the available services to include both medical and surgical care. The new...
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
LESLIE, MI
Echo online

University of Michigan Health set to open offices in Ypsilanti

The University of Michigan will relocate and expand its Ypsilanti Health Center to continue its commitment to serving the community, after the approval by U-M Board of Regents. The Board of Regents on Thursday, Dec. 8, approved the relocation to the Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ) campus at 300 W. Michigan...
YPSILANTI, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Why this company left the office park for a spot in downtown Farmington

While not known for their office buildings, downtown Farmington has drawn another tenant away from the industrial office parks of nearby suburbs to the walkable environs of their traditional downtown. Central Data, a company founded in 1973 that provides software and services to wholesale distributors that are migrating to the Cloud, left their longtime home and moved their center of operations into a storefront office space on Grand River Avenue this past May. They are, says Head of Business Development Shane Doyle, beyond happy with their decision.
FARMINGTON, MI
horseandrider.com

Michigan Horse Positive for West Nile Virus

A 22-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Livingston County, Michigan, was euthanized after contracting West Nile virus. The gelding, who was unvaccinated, began displaying clinical signs on November 28. He had a fever and ataxia, and he was progressing to becoming recumbent. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Brighton school closed due to threat sent through a text message

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A direct threat was sent through text message to a student at the Livingston Christian School in Brighton. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 3:08 p.m. According to the report, the threat was sent by another student, 16 -years old, who said, “Tomorrow I’m...
BRIGHTON, MI
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer appoints Shawn Jacque as Detroit 36th District Court judge

Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed the current general counsel for Detroit's 36th District Court to be a judge in the same court. Shawn Jacque has been with 36th District Court since 2020, where he manages legal affairs of the court and serves as the legal adviser to the chief judge and various departments, according to a news release from Whitmer's office.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman flees Royal Oak police, loses tires in Troy, eventually crashes in Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Holly woman led Royal Oak police on a chase Thursday morning, making it to Detroit despite losing tires along the way. According to Royal Oak police, an officer tried to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe near Crooks and W. Fourteen Mile roads after a traffic violation just before 1:10 a.m. The driver fled west, turned right on Coolidge Highway, and headed into Troy.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Kristen Walters

Popular local food chain opens new location in Michigan

A growing artisan food chain that got its start more than 25 years ago in Detroit just opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the growing artisan food chain Avalon International Breads will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest cafe, Avalon Corner Cafe, in Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI

