Oregon State

AFP

Macron blasts Biden subsidies at start of US state visit

France's President Emmanuel Macron fired a volley at his American hosts on the first day of a rare state visit to Washington, telling lawmakers Wednesday that US industrial subsidies are "super aggressive" against French competitors. "This is super aggressive for our business people," an AFP reporter heard Macron tell members of Congress and business leaders, who had invited him to lunch ahead of the main part of the state visit on Thursday, when the French leader will spend most of the day with President Joe Biden.
MAINE STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:13 p.m. EST

Alex Murdaugh charged with tax evasion; made $14M in 9 years. COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A grand jury in South Carolina has indicted Alex Murdaugh on nine counts of tax evasion Friday. That brings the total number of charges to more than 100 against the disgraced attorney who's also accused of killing his wife and son. Prosecutors say the 54-year-old Murdaugh made more than $14 million as a lawyer over the course of nine years. But he's also accused of stealing nearly $7 million from his law firm at the same time. Murdaugh's lawyers adamantly deny he had any role in the killings of his wife and son in June 2021. But, they have previously acknowledged his role in taking money from clients.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans’ historic French Quarter, the heart of the city, stopping to talk and shake hands with bystanders. He paused next to a street brass band and nodded and clapped as they played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Macron also said he met with billionaire Elon Musk for what he called a “clear and honest discussion” about Twitter, days after a top European Union official warned the social media platform’s new owner that the company must do more to protect users from harmful content. The visit is the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking re-sync of U.S.-French relations, says trade concerns are "fixable"

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Washington, D.C. this past week for the first state visit of the Biden Administration, and hailed it as a productive meeting between the two historic allies. But on the eve of his visit, he told 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker that relations between the historic allies were in need of re-synchronization.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sacramento

Yellen to unveil first U.S. currency with her signature

Faith in the U.S. dollar has often hinged in part on what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says. On Thursday, the focus will be on what she writes, as the government churns out its first currency bearing her signature.Yellen loops her capital "J" and "Y," with the rest of her name flowing in a haste that suggests handwriting might not have been the top priority for this pathbreaking economist. She made her reputation as a stoic chair of the Federal Reserve and a shrewd forecaster, and now she's at the forefront of far-flung efforts to use economic levers to help stop...
TEXAS STATE
maritime-executive.com

Op-Ed: Harris' Trip Shows U.S. Support for Philippine Maritime Claims

The VP's brief visit was a direct statement to China by the Biden administration about maritime territories in the South China Sea. US Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent two-day trip to the Philippines makes her the highest-ranking official from the Biden administration to visit the country. Harris got straight down to the business of letting the region know who has been the sheriff in these parts for the better part of the post-war period.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Thursday’s Mini-Report, 12.8.22

Today’s edition of quick hits. * On her way home: “WNBA star Brittney Griner is free Thursday after the Biden administration negotiated her release from a Russian penal colony in exchange for an arms dealer, according to a senior administration official. President Joe Biden signed off on the trade, which took place in the United Arab Emirates, even though it meant leaving behind Paul Whelan, an American corporate security executive who remains jailed in Russia.”
US News and World Report

Britain Eyes Trade Agreements With California, Utah

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain this week inked an agreement aimed at boosting trade and investment with South Carolina, its third such deal with a U.S. state, and is seeking similar deals with California and Utah, the UK junior trade minister, Greg Hands, said on Friday. Britain remains convinced that a...
UTAH STATE

