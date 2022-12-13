Read full article on original website
Gunman opens fire outside business in Thibodaux, man wounded
Thibodaux Police Chief, Bryan Zeringue, reported that detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business Thursday (Dec.15th).
Man dies after shooting on I-10 in New Orleans; Vehicle sought
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting on Interstate 10 that left one man dead on Wednesday. According to the police department, the victim was driving on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue when he realized he had been shot. The driver drove to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Ave. and was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized a hotel room
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue. According to detectives, on December 13th, a victim reported that her hotel room key was taken from her purse while on Bourbon Street. When she returned to her hotel room, the victim along with security found the suspects, pictured above, allegedly ransacking her room.
Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
Slidell native identified as one of the officers shot, killed in Bay St. Louis
Two Bay St. Louis police officers who were shot and killed at a Motel 6 Wednesday morning have been identified. The Bay St. Louis Police Department identified the officers as Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. According to Slidell police, Estorfee is a Slidell native and a graduate of...
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Bywater
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead in Bywater early Monday morning. Robert Myers, 63, died in the 900 block of Louisa Street after a shooting. New Orleans police responded at around 12:37 a.m. and found Myers dead at the scene. Anyone with information related to the...
New Orleans Police: Woman dances on man, then steals his wallet
According to the NOPD, the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the edge of the French Quarter.
NOPD: Man caught on camera robbing New Orleans business
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a business in the Gentilly Woods area over the weekend.
NOPD officer dies at Gentilly home, ruled ‘unclassified death’
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A police officer died following a shooting at a home in New Orleans, officials announced Tuesday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were called to a home on Touro Street, about a block from Fillmore Avenue in Gentilly around 8:30 a.m. Police say the original call was for a wellness check.
VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly exchanging shots with a suspect Wednesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the suspect shot himself before being shot by the police officer. The Gonzales Police Department said the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay and the sheriff’s office took control of the scene.
Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint: New Orleans Police
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self
Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A preliminary hearing Thursday revealed new information about the campus shooting at Jackson State University that left a student dead. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford confirmed the testimony that allegedly led to the fight between the men: doughnuts. Investigators say 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans...
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly home
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer who died was 36-years-old and had worked for the department for nine years. The cause of death is undetermined.
New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'
NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
New Orleans Police Department officers complain of 'favoritism' and 'nepotism' in new survey
A new survey of New Orleans Police Department officers found that the vast majority of those who responded are dissatisfied with the department, with several complaining of an unfair promotion process. When given a chance to provide additional information about their responses to the survey, 18 respondents mentioned favoritism, cronyism...
