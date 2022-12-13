ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bienville, LA

Comments / 1

Related
WWL

Man dies after shooting on I-10 in New Orleans; Vehicle sought

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting on Interstate 10 that left one man dead on Wednesday. According to the police department, the victim was driving on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue when he realized he had been shot. The driver drove to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Ave. and was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized a hotel room

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue. According to detectives, on December 13th, a victim reported that her hotel room key was taken from her purse while on Bourbon Street. When she returned to her hotel room, the victim along with security found the suspects, pictured above, allegedly ransacking her room.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say

A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Bywater

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead in Bywater early Monday morning. Robert Myers, 63, died in the 900 block of Louisa Street after a shooting. New Orleans police responded at around 12:37 a.m. and found Myers dead at the scene. Anyone with information related to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

NOPD officer dies at Gentilly home, ruled ‘unclassified death’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A police officer died following a shooting at a home in New Orleans, officials announced Tuesday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were called to a home on Touro Street, about a block from Fillmore Avenue in Gentilly around 8:30 a.m. Police say the original call was for a wellness check.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
GRETNA, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
brproud.com

VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly exchanging shots with a suspect Wednesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the suspect shot himself before being shot by the police officer. The Gonzales Police Department said the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay and the sheriff’s office took control of the scene.
GONZALES, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self

Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A preliminary hearing Thursday revealed new information about the campus shooting at Jackson State University that left a student dead. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford confirmed the testimony that allegedly led to the fight between the men: doughnuts. Investigators say 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans...
JACKSON, MS
WWL

New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'

NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy