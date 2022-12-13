ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

How a CT scan could redefine the standard of care for heart disease diagnosis

Cardiologists at Wellspan York (Pa.) Hospital are working to change the standard of care for patients with heart complaints thanks to a new 4D cardiac CT scan machine. Currently, patients who experience symptoms of heart disease typically have at least three points of contact with the health system, Stewart Benton, MD, director of the cardiac catheterization lab at WellSpan York Hospital, said. Diagnosis and treatment can take an average of two to four weeks if everything goes well, and longer if insurance preauthorization issues arise or there are delays getting appointments.
beckershospitalreview.com

Screenings only detected 14% of diagnosed cancers

Most diagnosed cancers come from symptoms or scans for other medical issues, and only 14.1 percent are found through cancer screenings, CNN reported Dec. 14. The report, published online by NORC at the University of Chicago, used data from 2017. It noted there are only four types of cancers with screening tests recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The detection rate via screening varies for each: 61 percent of breast, 52 percent of cervical, 45 percent of colorectal and 3 percent of lung cancers. Most cancer types don't have any screening tests available.
beckershospitalreview.com

Clear sodas only for CommonSpirit patients

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is removing dark-colored sodas from its hospital menus — but patients can still order "clear sodas" like Sprite and ginger ale, The News Tribune reported Dec. 15. Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health confirmed its parent company's menu switch to the newspaper. "Based on CommonSpirit Health's new...
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

The cost of diagnostic errors in the ER: 5 study notes

A new study led by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that estimates 370,000 patients may suffer serious harm as a result of misdiagnosis in U.S. emergency departments every year is being met with strong criticism from medical societies representing emergency physicians, The New York Times reported Dec. 15.
beckershospitalreview.com

Telehealth does not lead to increased primary care spending, study finds

Telehealth reduces primary care spending, as telehealth utilization has been associated with lower emergency department utilization and inpatient hospitalizations, according to a Dec. 13 study published in Nature. The study from Boston-based Harvard Medical School researchers analyzed 4,114,651 primary care visits from 939,134 unique patients across three healthcare systems between...
beckershospitalreview.com

Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
beckershospitalreview.com

2 defibrillation methods increase survivability

A recent study found two new methods of delivering defibrillation improved survivability and neurologic outcomes. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 24, studied patient outcomes for three methods of defibrillation: standard defibrillation; double sequential external defibrillation, or rapid sequential shocks from two defibrillators; and vector-change defibrillation, or switching defibrillation pads to an anterior-posterior position.
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurse gets prison for diverting opioids from New York cancer patients

A nurse has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for tampering with and stealing controlled medications while working at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y., the Justice Department said Dec. 13. An investigation determined that Kelsey Mulvey, 30, stole medications — including the potent opioid Dilaudid —...
BUFFALO, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

4 themes for successful infection prevention amid a pandemic: Study

After evaluating intensive care units with elevated rates of healthcare-associated infections that participated in a federal quality improvement program, a study published Nov. 21 in BMJ Open Quality identified four themes to maintain infection prevention activities during the pandemic. Hospital-acquired infections rose in 2020 after years of steady decline, but...
beckershospitalreview.com

UCHealth Memorial Hospital CEO takes role at UPMC

Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of Colorado Springs-based UCHealth Memorial Hospital and its Pikes Place region facilities, will depart in late January for a role with Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Mr. Yuhas has served six years as president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial Hospital, according to a Dec. 15 news release from...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy