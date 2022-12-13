Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Does cinnamon lower cholesterol?
Some people take cinnamon supplements to reduce their cholesterol. While some studies suggest it has a cholesterol-lowering effect, conclusive evidence is lacking. Diet and lifestyle changes may be more effective for people with high blood cholesterol. This article will look into the effects of cinnamon on cholesterol, how a person...
Medical News Today
Can fish oil lower cholesterol and blood pressure?
Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, types of fat important for certain body processes. Omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce a person’s blood pressure. However, their effect on cholesterol is controversial. of omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Fish oil contains...
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Dr. Neeharika Kalakota said she limits her alcohol intake to four drinks per week to preserve a healthy liver — and she would never go keto.
beckershospitalreview.com
How a CT scan could redefine the standard of care for heart disease diagnosis
Cardiologists at Wellspan York (Pa.) Hospital are working to change the standard of care for patients with heart complaints thanks to a new 4D cardiac CT scan machine. Currently, patients who experience symptoms of heart disease typically have at least three points of contact with the health system, Stewart Benton, MD, director of the cardiac catheterization lab at WellSpan York Hospital, said. Diagnosis and treatment can take an average of two to four weeks if everything goes well, and longer if insurance preauthorization issues arise or there are delays getting appointments.
Healthline
If You Have Afib or Hypertension, How to Stay Heart Healthy Over the Holidays
During the holidays, experts say it’s key to take steps to protect your health. Stress from travel, seasonal viruses, and forgotten medication can all increase the risk of cardiac events. According to research, fatal heart attacks occur most often during the holiday season. Improved diet, exercise, and commitment to...
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist
If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Medical News Today
Are peanuts good or bad for cholesterol?
Peanuts contain monounsaturated fats and plant sterols that may help improve cholesterol levels. Peanuts are also a good source of plant-based protein, which may help with weight loss. Peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut oil may all be beneficial for cholesterol. Although high in calories, eating them in moderation may also...
Medical News Today
Can you be healthy with high cholesterol?
High cholesterol levels can be a risk factor for heart disease and stroke. While high levels of HDL cholesterol can be protective for heart health, high levels of LDL cholesterol can be harmful. The body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly, but high cholesterol levels can be...
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost of diagnostic errors in the ER: 5 study notes
A new study led by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that estimates 370,000 patients may suffer serious harm as a result of misdiagnosis in U.S. emergency departments every year is being met with strong criticism from medical societies representing emergency physicians, The New York Times reported Dec. 15.
Food Network
Should You Take Diabetes Drug Ozempic for Weight Loss?
Off-label use of the popular diabetes drug Ozempic has led to a social media boom of people seeking this drug to help them lose weight. The massive appeal has triggered a shortage of the drug. Here’s what you need to know before you consider taking it. What Is Ozempic?
beckershospitalreview.com
Screenings only detected 14% of diagnosed cancers
Most diagnosed cancers come from symptoms or scans for other medical issues, and only 14.1 percent are found through cancer screenings, CNN reported Dec. 14. The report, published online by NORC at the University of Chicago, used data from 2017. It noted there are only four types of cancers with screening tests recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The detection rate via screening varies for each: 61 percent of breast, 52 percent of cervical, 45 percent of colorectal and 3 percent of lung cancers. Most cancer types don't have any screening tests available.
Medical News Today
What should you eat to lose weight and lower cholesterol?
Foods that contain plant sterols, such as fruits, vegetables, and margarine with added plant sterols. The following diets may help lower cholesterol, as well as support heart health. Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet has many health benefits and. cholesterol. The Mediterranean diet focuses on the following foods:. vegetables. fruits. nuts.
MedicalXpress
Shaking less salt on your food at the table could reduce your heart disease risk
Adding additional salt to foods at a lower frequency is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, according to a new study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Even among those following a DASH-style diet, behavioral interventions to lessen salt consumption could further improve heart health.
beckershospitalreview.com
When physicians dismiss women's pain
Physicians are more likely to ignore women when they express pain and women wait longer to receive appropriate treatment or do not receive it at all, The Washington Post reported Dec. 13. Doubts about women's pain can affect treatment for heart problems, stroke, reproductive health, chronic illness and physical pain.
A 'green' Mediterranean diet burns visceral fat faster than a classic Med diet, reducing risks of heart disease and cancer, study finds
A Mediterranean diet with extra greens can help you lose a risky type of body fat linked to health risks like heart disease, according to new studies.
beckershospitalreview.com
Emory Healthcare employee inappropriately accesses 1,600 patient records
An employee at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare inappropriately accessed 1,600 patient records from December 2020 to December 2021. On Aug. 24, the Labor Department notified the health system that one of its employees had been involved in a data privacy incident and disclosed several hundred patients' demographic information to individuals involved in unemployment benefits fraud, according to a Dec. 6 news release from the health system.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 themes for successful infection prevention amid a pandemic: Study
After evaluating intensive care units with elevated rates of healthcare-associated infections that participated in a federal quality improvement program, a study published Nov. 21 in BMJ Open Quality identified four themes to maintain infection prevention activities during the pandemic. Hospital-acquired infections rose in 2020 after years of steady decline, but...
beckershospitalreview.com
2 defibrillation methods increase survivability
A recent study found two new methods of delivering defibrillation improved survivability and neurologic outcomes. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 24, studied patient outcomes for three methods of defibrillation: standard defibrillation; double sequential external defibrillation, or rapid sequential shocks from two defibrillators; and vector-change defibrillation, or switching defibrillation pads to an anterior-posterior position.
beckershospitalreview.com
Clear sodas only for CommonSpirit patients
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is removing dark-colored sodas from its hospital menus — but patients can still order "clear sodas" like Sprite and ginger ale, The News Tribune reported Dec. 15. Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health confirmed its parent company's menu switch to the newspaper. "Based on CommonSpirit Health's new...
Comments / 0