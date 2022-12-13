ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Food for Families Food Drive at Tops Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on in area Tops stores. Food Bank of Central New York estimates over 160 thousand people may go hungry in our area Friday night. Make an online donation here That’s why on Friday, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire

As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

“12 Sales of Christmas” at Brewerton Ace Hardware

(WSYR-TV) — It’s crunch time for holiday shopping, and the Brewerton Ace Hardware is here to help with their holiday promotion “12 Sales of Christmas.”. The “12 Sales of Christmas” promotion started this past Monday, Dec. 12. You can find discounted items by visiting Brewerton Ace Hardware on social media or visiting them in person at their store. Their Facebook page can be found here.
BREWERTON, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Making a Splash at the Waterfront

Brewerton restaurant — The Waterfront Tavern — aims for comfort. It’s difficult to miss The Waterfront Tavern while coming over the Route 11 bridge in Brewerton, whether you’re coming from Onondaga County or the meaty part of Oswego County. It’s the perk of having a spot on the water — eyes seem to automatically dart to the water.
BREWERTON, NY
Syracuse.com

A popular downtown Syracuse lunch spot closed down. A new owner will offer a fresh take on it

Syracuse, N.Y. — Today’s Special Cafe, which served breakfast and lunch to downtown workers and residents for the past 17 years, has permanently closed. But the space on the Water Street side of the State Tower Building won’t be shut for long: Jose Morales, who has been cooking at Today’s Special for several years, is buying the equipment, leasing the space and planning to reopen on his own.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The power of hope at HOA of CNY

(WSYR-TV) — To folks in cancer care, the month of December is set aside for “choosing hope.” In many ways, hope is a very powerful tool in dealing with major illness. Tricia Eveleigh is a nurse practitioner and survivorship coordinator for Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York.
AUBURN, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Building a Restaurant Business

Owner of LaParrilla in Oswego also owns Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven and Brandon’s Bayfront in Wolcott. He works at growing his business while also holding down a full-time job at Novelis. “It’s always been kind of like a bucket list of something that I’ve always...
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Superintendents answer what factors go into taking a snow day

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Superintendents across Central New York are monitoring the snow conditions to determine whether to close or not. They say there are several things that factor into that decision. Tom Colabufo, Superintendent for Central Square Central School District says he constantly monitors the radar and is in contact with other Superintendents in […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

SU’s MLK celebration returns as in-person event

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. is one of the country’s best. For the past two years, SU has had to keep the event virtual because of the pandemic. But this year the 38th annual celebration returns to the JMA Wireless Dome and Rev. Brian Konkol, along with student body co-chair Malique Lewis join the show to preview the big day.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area

Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Daily Orange

Sweeten the holidays with these 4 home-baked cookie recipes

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. 1 cup unsalted butter (softened) 1 bag Bright White Candy Melts or white chocolate, melted* vegetable shortening as needed to thin candy melts crushed candy canes. Molasses cookies. 1 1/2 cups shortening. 2 cups sugar...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

All hands on deck for Syracuse DPW amid winter storm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s all hands on deck for the Syracuse DPW the night of a snowstorm. As the day crew clocks out, it’s go time for the night crew, gearing up for a long 12-hour shift. Among the plow drivers is Robert Mendiola. He’s been doing...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

What Tuft Talk Rugs in Downtown Syracuse is all about

(WSYR-TV) — Rugs can “just” be a floor covering, or they can be a spectacular piece of art that grabs people’s attention. Tiffany Seals’ new business, Tuft Talk, has been open a little over a year now, and she’s finding success with her line of custom-made rugs of all sorts.
SYRACUSE, NY

