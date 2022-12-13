Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Food for Families Food Drive at Tops Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on in area Tops stores. Food Bank of Central New York estimates over 160 thousand people may go hungry in our area Friday night. Make an online donation here That’s why on Friday, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and […]
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
Two Pizza Shops in CNY Help Employees of Another After Devastating Fire
Two pizza shops in Central New York are stepping up to help employees of another pizzeria after a devastating fire. Mangia Macrina's Wood-Fired Pizza on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford suffered from a fire on Saturday, December 10. The business is now closed for renovation, and all the employees are out of work during the Christmas season.
Restaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire
As customers came and went Wednesday at Mimi’s Drive-In, waitresses jotted down orders and cooks whipped up sandwiches and splashed pancake batter on the griddle. The owner, Chris Sachel, was in the back working as he does almost every day. He used to put in 50-60 hours a week, but nowadays it’s closer to 35-40 hours. He’d rather be retired, which is why he’s selling the landmark Fulton diner.
“12 Sales of Christmas” at Brewerton Ace Hardware
(WSYR-TV) — It’s crunch time for holiday shopping, and the Brewerton Ace Hardware is here to help with their holiday promotion “12 Sales of Christmas.”. The “12 Sales of Christmas” promotion started this past Monday, Dec. 12. You can find discounted items by visiting Brewerton Ace Hardware on social media or visiting them in person at their store. Their Facebook page can be found here.
Making a Splash at the Waterfront
Brewerton restaurant — The Waterfront Tavern — aims for comfort. It’s difficult to miss The Waterfront Tavern while coming over the Route 11 bridge in Brewerton, whether you’re coming from Onondaga County or the meaty part of Oswego County. It’s the perk of having a spot on the water — eyes seem to automatically dart to the water.
A popular downtown Syracuse lunch spot closed down. A new owner will offer a fresh take on it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Today’s Special Cafe, which served breakfast and lunch to downtown workers and residents for the past 17 years, has permanently closed. But the space on the Water Street side of the State Tower Building won’t be shut for long: Jose Morales, who has been cooking at Today’s Special for several years, is buying the equipment, leasing the space and planning to reopen on his own.
Over 50 Food Trucks From Across New York State Will Compete In Syracuse
Looking for amazing food on wheels? Well, save the date for the Syracuse Food Truck Battle 2023. The Food Truck Battle is the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. The event is back and rolling into The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 11PM - 10PM.
The power of hope at HOA of CNY
(WSYR-TV) — To folks in cancer care, the month of December is set aside for “choosing hope.” In many ways, hope is a very powerful tool in dealing with major illness. Tricia Eveleigh is a nurse practitioner and survivorship coordinator for Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York.
Building a Restaurant Business
Owner of LaParrilla in Oswego also owns Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven and Brandon’s Bayfront in Wolcott. He works at growing his business while also holding down a full-time job at Novelis. “It’s always been kind of like a bucket list of something that I’ve always...
Syracuse needs to know how lucky we are to have Dosa Grill’s north-meets-south Indian food (Dining Out Review)
DeWitt, N.Y. — As usual on a Monday night at dinner time, Dosa Grill was full, with patrons milling about the dinner buffet. Dosa offers a fusion of Northern and Southern Indian food. It’s located in a small plaza at the corner of Erie Boulevard and East Genesee Street in DeWitt. And Syracuse is so lucky to have this place.
Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school to host Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nezamiyah White
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to benefit the family of Nezamiyah White on Saturday December 17. The dinner will start at 5:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school at 1001 Park Ave in Syracuse. Nezamiyah […]
Superintendents answer what factors go into taking a snow day
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Superintendents across Central New York are monitoring the snow conditions to determine whether to close or not. They say there are several things that factor into that decision. Tom Colabufo, Superintendent for Central Square Central School District says he constantly monitors the radar and is in contact with other Superintendents in […]
SU’s MLK celebration returns as in-person event
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. is one of the country’s best. For the past two years, SU has had to keep the event virtual because of the pandemic. But this year the 38th annual celebration returns to the JMA Wireless Dome and Rev. Brian Konkol, along with student body co-chair Malique Lewis join the show to preview the big day.
Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area
Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
Sweeten the holidays with these 4 home-baked cookie recipes
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. 1 cup unsalted butter (softened) 1 bag Bright White Candy Melts or white chocolate, melted* vegetable shortening as needed to thin candy melts crushed candy canes. Molasses cookies. 1 1/2 cups shortening. 2 cups sugar...
All hands on deck for Syracuse DPW amid winter storm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s all hands on deck for the Syracuse DPW the night of a snowstorm. As the day crew clocks out, it’s go time for the night crew, gearing up for a long 12-hour shift. Among the plow drivers is Robert Mendiola. He’s been doing...
What Tuft Talk Rugs in Downtown Syracuse is all about
(WSYR-TV) — Rugs can “just” be a floor covering, or they can be a spectacular piece of art that grabs people’s attention. Tiffany Seals’ new business, Tuft Talk, has been open a little over a year now, and she’s finding success with her line of custom-made rugs of all sorts.
A ‘chicken and bourbon joint’ is coming to the former Empire Brewing space in Armory Square
Syracuse, N. Y. — A locally owned, Nashville-inspired “fried chicken and bourbon joint” plans to open in the spring in a long-vacant and prominent restaurant space in Armory Square. But first, its owners this month will open a new cocktail bar around the block. And that’s on...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
