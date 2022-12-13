Read full article on original website
Analysis of Louisiana's tax structure could guide lawmakers seeking changes
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor issued a report Tuesday comparing tax structures in Louisiana with other states for lawmakers considering changes in the 2023 legislative session. The report was spawned by House Resolution 178 from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session to provide information to the House...
Marijuana panel rolls out recommendations to protect workers
BATON ROUGE, La. - A panel that has spent months debating policy ideas to protect workers who use medical marijuana concluded the bulk of its work Thursday, approving more than a dozen recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature. Thursday marked the last meeting of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force,...
Lyndon Johnson announces run for Louisiana legislature
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days after the last election cycle ended, another begins with Caddo Parish Commissioner Lyndon Johnson announcing his run for the Louisiana legislature next year in House District 4. "I'm announcing early to let everybody know what I'm planning to do, and that I'm in a 100...
State employee $2B pharmacy contract will proceed despite questions over gaps in coverage
BATON ROUGE, La. - The state will proceed with a $2 billion pharmacy contract for its employees despite angry complaints from lawmakers that patients will be unable to get prescriptions filled starting Jan. 1, one of Gov. John Bel Edwards' top lieutenants said Thursday. "We are currently proceeding with the...
3 rescued after helicopter crash near Louisiana oil rig
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. The Coast Guard said one of the three had back injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell...
State money to lure property insurers to Louisiana won’t come until spring
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon asked lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards to consider calling a special session to address the insurance crisis. (Photo by Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers intend to wait until April to fund an incentive program meant to attract more property insurance...
Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
Tornadoes claim 3 lives in Louisiana, severe weather threat continues
Severe weather that’s made its way through Louisiana over the past 24 hours has been blamed for three deaths, with the threat persisting through Wednesday evening. A 30-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday night in rural Caddo Parish after a tornado struck their home, and authorities in St. Charles Parish confirmed a man was killed after a twister hit the Killona community Wednesday.
Gov. Edwards touring tornado damage in south Caddo Parish
KEITHVILLE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards arrived in southwest Caddo Parish Wednesday afternoon to tour the tornado-damaged areas where a woman and her young son lost their lives Tuesday night. Edwards held a news conference at 3 p.m. then head to Farmerville, where a tornado heavily damaged a neighborhood...
American Red Cross prepares for storm relief
SHREVEPORT, La. - The aftermath of the severe storms on Tuesday has left the ArkLaTex with devastating damages, injuries and fatalities. The American Red Cross of North Louisiana has been on standby to provide relief for those that have been affected. “We’ve been working with local officials and the sheriff’s...
