KTBS

Analysis of Louisiana's tax structure could guide lawmakers seeking changes

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor issued a report Tuesday comparing tax structures in Louisiana with other states for lawmakers considering changes in the 2023 legislative session. The report was spawned by House Resolution 178 from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session to provide information to the House...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Marijuana panel rolls out recommendations to protect workers

BATON ROUGE, La. - A panel that has spent months debating policy ideas to protect workers who use medical marijuana concluded the bulk of its work Thursday, approving more than a dozen recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature. Thursday marked the last meeting of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Lyndon Johnson announces run for Louisiana legislature

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days after the last election cycle ended, another begins with Caddo Parish Commissioner Lyndon Johnson announcing his run for the Louisiana legislature next year in House District 4. "I'm announcing early to let everybody know what I'm planning to do, and that I'm in a 100...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

3 rescued after helicopter crash near Louisiana oil rig

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. The Coast Guard said one of the three had back injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tornadoes claim 3 lives in Louisiana, severe weather threat continues

Severe weather that’s made its way through Louisiana over the past 24 hours has been blamed for three deaths, with the threat persisting through Wednesday evening. A 30-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday night in rural Caddo Parish after a tornado struck their home, and authorities in St. Charles Parish confirmed a man was killed after a twister hit the Killona community Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Gov. Edwards touring tornado damage in south Caddo Parish

KEITHVILLE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards arrived in southwest Caddo Parish Wednesday afternoon to tour the tornado-damaged areas where a woman and her young son lost their lives Tuesday night. Edwards held a news conference at 3 p.m. then head to Farmerville, where a tornado heavily damaged a neighborhood...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

American Red Cross prepares for storm relief

SHREVEPORT, La. - The aftermath of the severe storms on Tuesday has left the ArkLaTex with devastating damages, injuries and fatalities. The American Red Cross of North Louisiana has been on standby to provide relief for those that have been affected. “We’ve been working with local officials and the sheriff’s...
KEITHVILLE, LA

