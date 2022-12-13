Read full article on original website
CenteristDude
2d ago
why is he so scared? if he had nothing to hide, then why not prove it in the impeachment hearings?
billypenn.com
What to know about Amen Brown, the state rep running for Philly mayor
Pa. Rep. Amen Brown is jumping into the race for Philly mayor, becoming the first sitting state legislator to join the crowded Democratic primary field. The West Philly native will formally launch his campaign on Friday afternoon at University Square Plaza Senior Community Center, where the 35-year-old will share “his plan to prioritize public safety to protect all Philadelphians,” according to his press release.
Mayoral Candidate Cherelle Parker: No Safe Injection Sites for Philadelphia!
Dom welcomes former Councilwoman and current candidate for Mayor of Philadelphia Cherelle Parker back onto the Dom Giordano Program after her announcement to discuss what she hopes to accomplish if elected to office.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in loansharking, extortion scheme
The underboss of Philadelphia's mafia crime family was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.
Philly judge denies reconsidering sentence of former police officer convicted of voluntary manslaughter
Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott denied a prosecutor’s request to reconsider the 11 ½- to 23-month prison sentence given in November to convicted Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Ed Rendell, Unlikely Reformer
Drexel professor of politics Richardson Dilworth, himself the grandson of a legendary reformist mayor, has written the definitive history of political change in Philadelphia, Reforming Philadelphia, 1682–2022. Here is the history of big city machine politics — Republicans in the 1850s and 1860s, Democrats in the 1950s and beyond — and their inevitable backlashes and collapses. Dilworth chronicles the change agents and the keepers of the status quo, and charts just how many morph from being one to the other over time. Most of all, for all its political warts, Dilworth pens a love letter to the city once led by his grandfather, who famously asked, “Where would cities be without men like me to fight for them?”
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigns
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Thursday, Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigned, the department announced. Until a successor has been found, Norristown Police Lt. Michael Bishop will serve as Acting Police Chief.Wood was sworn in as chief almost a year ago to this day. He had worked for the Philadelphia Police Department before switching to Norristown police."While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality," Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones said.The police department in Norristown employs 70 police officers and 30 civilian staff.
Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $250,000 TO THE MARIAN ANDERSON HOUSE AND MUSEUM
Philadelphia, Pa. (DECEMBER 14, 2022)— Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) was joined by the leadership of the Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum (Marian Anderson Museum) on Wednesday, December 14 to present a check for $250,000 to help the non-profit with operating expenses and to complete renovations to the facility.
City Council investigates real estate dealings that locked Philadelphia homeowners out of the right to sell their homes
Philadelphia City Council heard complaints Wednesday from residents accusing a real estate company of a scheme that’s now being investigated by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. Homeowners told Council MV Realty convinced them to sign an exclusive 40-year contract for their eventual home sale in exchange for a...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County councilman leaves Republicans to join Libertarian Party
Joe Adams, Penndel borough councilman, announced at the council’s meeting Dec. 12 that he would be leaving the Republican Party to join the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania. “When I ran for office, it was under the premise to help the community of Penndel and reduce the government’s impact on...
Columbus statue once again visible in South Philadelphia, but debate persists
"A judge ordered the box removed and we removed the box based on the order," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
Philly’s heralded eviction diversion program is considered a win-win — for most
Bruce Ticker knew some of his neighbors in his Northeast Philadelphia apartment complex had gotten notices from the new owners about rents going up. He was still shocked when he got his in early May. The rent for his one-bedroom place was going to be twice as high. “They essentially...
Civil War Site and Catholic School Added to the Local Register
The Philadelphia Historical Commission held its final meeting of 2022 on December 9. The former St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Parochial School and its adjoining parking lot that covers a long-demolished Civil War hospital were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. The handsome, three-story brick school building at...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania youth center had ‘dangerous’ lack of oversight; Teens beat up by guards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A southeastern Pennsylvania county ran a juvenile detention center where troubled teens were beaten up by guards, sexually harassed, locked in seclusion for long periods without a court order and treated like criminals, a state grand jury said in a report released Tuesday. The 208-page report described what the state attorney […]
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
