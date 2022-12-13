ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Arkansas apparently makes splashy hire

FAYETTEVILLE — According to a source, Arkansas has hired former Stanford tight end coach Morgan Turner. Turner just completed his 10th season as a full-time assistant at Stanford and spent 13 years in the program. He was part of David Shaw’s staff. Shaw resigned recently and new coach Troy Taylor wants to bring in his own staff.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Ben Sowders pleased to be at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders was hired by Sam Pittman to replace Jamil Walker as strength and conditioning coach following the season. On Wednesday, Sowders talked about how his hiring came about with a timeline as well. “Yeah, Coach Pittman reached out to me after our last game when I...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Aaron Smith excited to live out dream with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas over scholarships from a long list of schools. Smith, 6-6, 265, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Smith owns a 4.23 grade-point average (4.0 scale) and a 33 on the ACT. On Wednesday night he talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Reflects on Liberty Bowl

The Kansas football program will be looking to win its first game versus an SEC opponent this century when KU takes on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. The Jayhawks have not played a team that at that time was in SEC since 1988 and have not defeated an SEC opponent since KU demolished Vanderbilt, 42-16, back in 1985. Of course, KU has played Missouri and Texas A&M in the time since, but both of those programs were in the Big 12 at that time.
LAWRENCE, KS
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville becomes state’s first gold-level bike friendly community

The first gold-level bicycle friendly community in Arkansas has been announced, and you may have heard of the city that received that honor. City officials today announced that The League of American Bicyclists has designated Fayetteville as a gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community for the 2022-2026 period. Fayetteville is one of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Little Rock-to-Fayetteville pipeline continues with PETT at Smoke & Barrel Tavern

The music scenes of Little Rock and Fayetteville have always had a symbiotic relationship. Little Rock bands often break up when members move to Fayetteville for college, while Fayetteville graduates move to Little Rock for work or family. Each town operates as the second hometown for the other. There’s a friendly rivalry and a shared interest between the indefinite construction.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale

An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Fort Smith man wins big on scratch-off ticket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith had a life-changing trip to the E-Z Mart off 8401 Highway 271 South on Tuesday. Folks bought a $20 200x The Money scratch-off ticket, scratched it while still in the store and won $500,000. He said he wasn't convinced he...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Mindcage movie playing in Fayetteville this weekend

A movie filmed in Fayetteville will hit local theaters this weekend. Mindcage, the movie starring Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich that was filmed in town late last summer, will be playing at Malco Razorback Cinema in a limited release with showings scheduled for Dec. 16-20. The new film, which was...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Cities in NWA named among top real estate markets to watch in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has forecasted that 4.78 million homes will be sold with prices remaining stable in 2023. According to NAR's news release, the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers-Missouri market ranks 4th in the forecasted top 10 list of housing markets to watch. Key highlights from the forecast are listed below:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Then & Now: Bartholomew glad to be NWA banker again

Editor’s Note: The following story appeared in the Dec. 5 issue of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. “Then & Now” is a profile of a past member of the Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 class. ———————– Earlier this year, Batesville-based...
ROGERS, AR

