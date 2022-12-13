May Mike Leach, ‘The Pirate’, Never be Forgotten

Mike Leach was a special personality and will be missed.

It’s never easy hearing about the passing of a legendary personality. That’s the situation now with Mississippi head coach Mike Leach no longer being with us.

It’s hard to fathom how he was just recently leading his Bulldogs to a come from behind win over rival Ole Miss, on the road, and coming out with a 24-22 victory.

As for the legacy that many will likely remember coach Leach for, that would be his Air Raid Offense and all of the passing plays he would call during situations the vast majority of other college football coaches would go with a running play.

Fourth down and one, that's was just as likely to be a passing play from any Leach offense as a quarterback sneak or other running play. Again, he did what he did because that's just how the man operated.

He had no fear. Congratulations to him on that, a great coaching career, and just being who he was overall. Of course, that literally does include his love for Pirates. Thus, the moniker, “The Pirate” that so many call him by.

It was fitting. Blunt, to the point and not afraid to share his thoughts on many things in and around college football, The Pirate was a lot of fun to watch and study.

To all of those people in and around Mississippi State, Leach’s family and friends, condolences. May one of the greatest personalities and passing game coaches of all-time rest in peace.

