ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Knights

May Mike Leach, ‘The Pirate’, Never be Forgotten

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkakX_0jhAEz0E00

Mike Leach was a special personality and will be missed.

It’s never easy hearing about the passing of a legendary personality. That’s the situation now with Mississippi head coach Mike Leach no longer being with us.

It’s hard to fathom how he was just recently leading his Bulldogs to a come from behind win over rival Ole Miss, on the road, and coming out with a 24-22 victory.

As for the legacy that many will likely remember coach Leach for, that would be his Air Raid Offense and all of the passing plays he would call during situations the vast majority of other college football coaches would go with a running play.

Fourth down and one, that's was just as likely to be a passing play from any Leach offense as a quarterback sneak or other running play. Again, he did what he did because that's just how the man operated.

He had no fear. Congratulations to him on that, a great coaching career, and just being who he was overall. Of course, that literally does include his love for Pirates. Thus, the moniker, “The Pirate” that so many call him by.

It was fitting. Blunt, to the point and not afraid to share his thoughts on many things in and around college football, The Pirate was a lot of fun to watch and study.

To all of those people in and around Mississippi State, Leach’s family and friends, condolences. May one of the greatest personalities and passing game coaches of all-time rest in peace.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral

Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her

Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around

The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
HuskyMaven

Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW

The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
The Spun

Matthew McConaughey Reacts To Death Of Friend Mike Leach

The death of Mike Leach has touched many around the sports world, including actor and Texas football fan Matthew McConaughey. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, McConaughey shared a heartfelt message on the late coach's passing:. "My friend Mike Leach moved on yesterday," the Oscar winner said. "One of the most curious,...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Bob Stoops Reacts To Mike Leach's Death On Tuesday

Bob Stoops is one of countless football coaches who crossed paths with Mike Leach, who passed away Monday evening. The longtime Oklahoma head coach hired Leach as his offensive coordinator in 1999. Leach parlayed the position into Texas Tech's head-coaching job the following year. On Tuesday, Stoops paid tribute to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy