Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
US opens probe into Jeep Compass SUV engines shutting down
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 229,000 Jeep Compass SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years. Documents posted Tuesday by the...
Jeep issues recall and stop-sale order on 63K hybrid Wrangler SUVs for power loss
Nearly 63,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs are being recalled due to a software issue that could lead to a loss of power while the vehicle is in motion.
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
The 2024 Ford F-150 Is Already Gaining Fresh Upgrades
The 2024 Ford F-150 will have a new look and possibly updated tech. See what to expect has the 2024 Ford F-150 gets a refresh. The post The 2024 Ford F-150 Is Already Gaining Fresh Upgrades appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Things to Know Before Buying a Ford Maverick Pickup Truck
The Ford Maverick is an extremely popular small truck. Here are three things you should know about it. The post 3 Things to Know Before Buying a Ford Maverick Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Ram electric truck teased ahead of Jan. 5 debut at CES
Ram on Tuesday teased its electric truck concept, which is scheduled to debut Jan. 5 at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept was supposed to debut this fall, but in November parent company Stellantis announced that the reveal would be delayed until CES.
2023 Ford Super Duty Has Already Racked Up 150K Orders
The 2023 Ford Super Duty debuted in late September, while order banks for the redesigned truck opened up on October 27th. However, in just the first five days they were open, Ford secured a whopping 52,000 orders for the brand new model – which averages out to a little over 10,000 orders per day. The popular pickup remains a regular on Kelley Blue Book’s most considered vehicles list as well, so it’s no surprise that demand for the 2023 Ford Super Duty remained strong in November as FoMoCo racked up a large number of additional orders for its new model, according the the automaker’s most recent sales report.
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Roughly 2 in 3 renters thinking about moving to cheaper place. Nearly 2 in every 3 American workers say they’ve thought about moving to a cheaper place due to the current cost of living, leading many Americans to believe they’ll never become homeowners.
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores
(AP) — Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday. The walkouts are part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. Starbucks Workers United says more than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out. The strike will be the...
Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro Are the Next GM 'Brand Umbrellas'
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
Worst Years For the Ford 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel
We take a look at some of the problems that affect Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. The post Worst Years For the Ford 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
