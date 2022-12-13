ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Firefighters battling early morning Hereford fire

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that started around 3 a.m. in the 15000 block of Carroll Road in Monkton. No one was hurt and it's not clear what started that blaze in Baltimore County's Hereford Zone. This report will be updated.
MONKTON, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Perry Hall. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the 4100-block of Perry View Road (21236), according to the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association. Arriving units arrived to find fire showing from the...
PERRY HALL, MD
DC News Now

Weather could have been worse, Frederick residents say

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The weather forecast going into Thursday was ominous with warnings of an ice storm on the way. Frederick resident Dan Schiffman said he “got up pretty early to check on the weather and it was warm enough. It wasn’t freezing, just rain.” But the threat of more severe weather […]
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community reacts to death of beloved Carroll County bike shop owner

WESTMINSTER -- A Carroll County community is mourning the loss of one of their own.Brad White, 55, died in a fire that broke out at his bike shop, White's Bicycles, Monday morning. People who knew white said he was a real fixture in the community. Many people, including Brian Pomeroy, still can't believe White is gone. Pomeroy essentially considered him family: growing up with him in New Windsor and being neighbors on Main Street with his business, Pomeroy Jewelers, for the last four years.Pomeroy said his friend had a charm you couldn't resist."He's very humorous, very funny guy," he said. "You...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Two crashes create 5-mile backup on I-95 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of two crash on Interstate 95. The two crashes were reported at just before 3:30 p.m. along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Northbound I-95 is backed up for approximately five miles, back to the...
WHITE MARSH, MD
wfmd.com

Man Hit By Car In Frederick Dies

Police say he did not use the marked pedestrian crosswalk. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man who was hit by a car in Frederick on Sunday evening on West Patrick Street has died. Frederick Police say the man was crossing West Patrick Street at Willowdale Drive around 6 PM when he was hit.
FREDERICK, MD
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Marshals Investigating Deadly Blaze At Westminster Bike Shop That Killed Owner: Officials

Authorities say that one person was killed in Maryland when an early-morning fire broke out at a popular bike shop in Carroll County on Monday morning. Bradley White, 55, the owner of White’s Bicycles on West Main Street in Westminster was pronounced dead on Monday, Dec. 12, when a fire broke out at his business and spread to nearby apartments and other buildings, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WESTMINSTER, MD

