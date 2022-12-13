Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
Fire crews rescued person trapped under light rail in Baltimore County
Baltimore County fire crews were working to rescue a person trapped under a light rail Thursday evening. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Ridgely Road.
Unattended candle blamed for overnight Carroll County fire
A fire caused by unattended candles caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Carroll County duplex overnight.
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: 1 person taken to hospital in I-695 Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Baltimore County with one person take to the hospital on Friday morning. The crash occurred I-695 Between Exit 28 and Exit 29. As of 4:45AM, crews were working to rescue one person trapped in a vehicle. Once...
WBAL Radio
Firefighters battling early morning Hereford fire
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that started around 3 a.m. in the 15000 block of Carroll Road in Monkton. No one was hurt and it's not clear what started that blaze in Baltimore County's Hereford Zone. This report will be updated.
Fast-Moving Flames Tear Through Southern Maryland Home: Fire Marshal
A potentially malfunctioning fire sprinkler system inside a Cecil County home may have malfunctioned and caused an Elkton home to go up in flames, officials say.Smoke could be seen billowing through the air shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, a crew of 30 firefighters from the Singerly Fi…
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Perry Hall
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Perry Hall. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the 4100-block of Perry View Road (21236), according to the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association. Arriving units arrived to find fire showing from the...
Weather could have been worse, Frederick residents say
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The weather forecast going into Thursday was ominous with warnings of an ice storm on the way. Frederick resident Dan Schiffman said he “got up pretty early to check on the weather and it was warm enough. It wasn’t freezing, just rain.” But the threat of more severe weather […]
wfmd.com
Driving Could Be Tricky As Frederick County, Surrounding Jurisdictions Face The First Winter Storm Of The Season
Residents are urged to take it slow if they must drive on Thursday. Frederick, Md (KM) The first winter precipitation of the season forecast for Thursday could make traveling very dangerous, especially with freezing rain and possibly sleet in the forecast. The National Weather Service has placed Frederick and Carroll...
mocoshow.com
Two Dogs Rescued and Resuscitated After Postal Worker Calls 9-1-1 Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire in Kensington when a postal worker called 9-1-1 after smelling smoke and hearing fire alarms going off in a home on Dewey Rd Tuesday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Per Piringer, there...
Community reacts to death of beloved Carroll County bike shop owner
WESTMINSTER -- A Carroll County community is mourning the loss of one of their own.Brad White, 55, died in a fire that broke out at his bike shop, White's Bicycles, Monday morning. People who knew white said he was a real fixture in the community. Many people, including Brian Pomeroy, still can't believe White is gone. Pomeroy essentially considered him family: growing up with him in New Windsor and being neighbors on Main Street with his business, Pomeroy Jewelers, for the last four years.Pomeroy said his friend had a charm you couldn't resist."He's very humorous, very funny guy," he said. "You...
Nottingham MD
Two crashes create 5-mile backup on I-95 in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of two crash on Interstate 95. The two crashes were reported at just before 3:30 p.m. along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Northbound I-95 is backed up for approximately five miles, back to the...
wfmd.com
Man Hit By Car In Frederick Dies
Police say he did not use the marked pedestrian crosswalk. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man who was hit by a car in Frederick on Sunday evening on West Patrick Street has died. Frederick Police say the man was crossing West Patrick Street at Willowdale Drive around 6 PM when he was hit.
Three York County EMS services merge to become new First Capital EMS
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — First Capital EMS has combined West York Ambulance Inc., Grantley Fire & EMS and York Regional EMS in a move they say will better assist the area’s emergency response needs. “We service a large population, a large area of York County, which includes West...
WGAL
Crash shuts down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County
A crash has shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. The southbound lanes are closed between Exit 37 (Route 233 - Newville) and Exit 29 (Route 174 - King Street). A tractor-trailer is blocking the road.
Public hearings will help decide rates for new I-95 Express Toll Lanes
Upcoming public hearings will help decide rates for the new I-95 Express Toll Lane extension that's scheduled to open in 2024.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle loses control, lands on roof in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal Anne Arundel County crash is under investigation, police say. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash scene Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. near St. Stephens Church Road. A police investigation revealed: As a 1995 Mitsubishi was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy near Rt. 450 when...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
Gas Explosion Blows Up Home In Dauphin County (DEVELOPING)
A struck gas line appears to have leveled a home in Dauphin County, according to crews on the scene. A home in the 3200 block of Crest Road near the intersection with Northway Road in Susquehanna Township exploded around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to emergency dispatch. The...
Fire Marshals Investigating Deadly Blaze At Westminster Bike Shop That Killed Owner: Officials
Authorities say that one person was killed in Maryland when an early-morning fire broke out at a popular bike shop in Carroll County on Monday morning. Bradley White, 55, the owner of White’s Bicycles on West Main Street in Westminster was pronounced dead on Monday, Dec. 12, when a fire broke out at his business and spread to nearby apartments and other buildings, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
