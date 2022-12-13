Read full article on original website
REVIEW: ‘The Fabelmans’ is a coming-of-age masterpiece about the magic of movie making
Steven Spielberg tells his remarkable origin story in the wonderfully wholesome and semi-autobiographical new movie “The Fabelmans.” The joyous film celebrates the art of filmmaking juxtaposed with the unique awkwardness of American adolescence. Gabriel LaBelle gives a star-making performance as Sammy Fabelman, the stand-in for Spielberg himself. Michelle...
High on Life Review
They say that tragedy + time = comedy, but in gaming the real tragedy is the amount of time we have to wait between quality comedy games. Thankfully, in the opening moments of High on Life, as my talking gun belittlingly whispered to me that I was doing a great job as I shot dancing aliens in the face, I got the feeling I’d struck gold. While it has bugs and performance hitches and occasionally frolics in unimpressive toilet humor, it largely succeeds at being the type of absurd space satire I’ve always wanted. Whether I was chatting with my shotgun about the merits of science and formulas, covering myself in alien poop to sneak into a secure facility, or inexplicably watching a full live-action movie from the ‘90s on nearby television, High on Life is a game that just knows how to have a good time, and there really aren’t enough of those.
Avatar: The Way of The Water Review
Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. Below is a spoiler-free review. I think it was right about when a Pandoran whale lamented, in Papyrus-subtitled dialogue, that its past was “too painful” to recount that I realized I had totally bought into Avatar: The Way of Water. The success of 2009’s Avatar heavily influenced the direction of digital filmmaking and distribution, and though the world has changed a lot in the 13 years leading up to this sequel, some things never do… like how when James Cameron decides to make a sequel, he expands and embellishes the preceding story in surprising, engaging ways. Avatar: The Way of Water isn’t afraid to be weird as hell, as it doubles down on the naked sentimentality of the first movie, refocuses the plot on more interesting characters, and yes, it has to be said, sets the high water mark for visual effects in film all over again.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Review
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery debuts on Netflix on Dec. 23, 2022. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a bigger, bolder, funnier, angrier sequel that improves on almost every aspect of its predecessor. Rian Johnson plays with an air-tight script that targets the absurdity and stupidity of the one percent while delivering a hilarious murder mystery on the most luxurious private island not owned by a Bond villain.
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones
The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
'Top Gun' named best film by National Board of Review
“Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022's biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award. The National Board of Review, which...
'Lullaby' Trailer Shows Oona Chaplin Haunted by an Ancient Demon
A new trailer has been released for the upcoming horror film Lullaby that features enough scares to entice any horror fan. The film will see Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin fighting to save her family from an ancient demon. Lullaby will be in select theaters and on demand on December 16, 2022.
Austin Butler's 'The Bikeriders' Wraps Filming
Filming on the Jeff Nichols-directed The Bikeriders has officially wrapped up. Utility stunts persona Ted Williams posted to his social media account to announce the end of filming on Elvis star Austin Butler’s latest movie. Posting to his Instagram account, Williams announced the end of filming on The Bikeriders....
Awards Season Insiders Grappling With Diminished FYC Screening Attendance
If you’re looking to snag a seat at an upcoming FYC screening, chances are there’s no need to arrive early. Multiple sources tell THR that attendance for some in-person events has plummeted far below prepandemic averages. “It’s bad,” said an awards veteran of the trend, which is impacting official screenings for the Academy to various guilds. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFI Best Film, TV Shows of 2022 Include 'Avatar' Sequel, 'Women Talking,' 'The Bear' and 'Mo''Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Jerry Bruckheimer ('Top Gun: Maverick')'Tár' Star Nina Hoss on Her Way into Her Character's Psyche: "She Enjoys the Power and the Privilege" Just...
Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlin film fest jury chief
US actor Kristen Stewart will in February head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday. Two years later she marked her directorial and screenwriting debut with the short film "Come Swim" and in 2018 served on the main jury at the Cannes film festival.
African American Film Critics Association Crowns ‘The Woman King’ the Best Film of 2022
The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) unveiled its top 10 list of 2022, with “The Woman King” named the best film of the year. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu as members of the all-female army the Agojie. John Boyega plays King Ghezo, ruler of the Dahomey kingdom in the 1820s. “Our top film, ‘The Woman King,’ bridges the gap between telling important, heartfelt stories, and providing an entertaining experience for movie-going audiences,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a press statement. “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith, and Apple Original...
‘1923’: Introducing the New Dutton Power Couple of the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe (VIDEO)
“There’s a loneliness and danger that stokes the fire for their love and kindles the flame,” says Marley Shelton of cowboy John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale), and his wife, Emma (Shelton’s character) one of the new power couples carving out a life on their Montana turf in Paramount+‘s Yellowstone prequel 1923.
‘Last Film Show’ Review: India’s Oscar Submission Is a Vibrant Ode to Cinema
Samay, the 9-year-old spitfire at the center of Last Film Show, is a pintsize wheeler-dealer, a wily old soul and a bit of a mechanical genius. As in another recently arrived film, The Fabelmans, this young protagonist’s obsession with the big screen begins with a family trip to the local theater (Spielberg’s name is one of many in the pantheon that writer-director Pan Nalin invokes at the beginning and end of his feature). But for rural kid Samay, owning his very own camera is not an option as it is for suburbanite Sammy Fabelman. With impressive ingenuity, he finds another...
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: Showtime Sets Streaming, On-Air Premiere Dates (Video)
“Yellowjackets” Season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 24, on streaming for Showtime subscribers, the cabler announced on Thursday. It will then debut on-air on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The highly addictive series received seven Emmy nominations, including nods for stars Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci,...
'Empire of Light' Cast and Character Guide
Empire of Light has been described as a love letter to cinema, and this is no surprise considering the man behind the screen. Written, produced, and directed by Sam Mendes, this drama film is set in the 1980s and revolves around a movie theater, its employees, and a love story. The acclaimed filmmaker is best known for bringing the Oscar-winning American Beauty to the big screen, as well as his recent success with the Oscars Best Picture nominee, 1917. A two-time Golden Globe and BAFTA winner, Mendes also directed the acclaimed Revolutionary Road as well as two of Daniel Craig's James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
Jessie Buckley of ‘Women Talking’ to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)
Jessie Buckley, the Oscar-nominated Irish actress soon to be seen in theaters in the Sarah Polley written and directed drama Women Talking, is getting saluted at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards. The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, is set for March 9 at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.More from The Hollywood ReporterCBC Execs Talk Inclusive Storytelling to Reflect Changing Canada: "We Have to Double Down"How 'We're All Going to the World's Fair' Grew Out of the Internet's Subconscious'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Writer-Director Cooper Raiff on Directing Himself:...
Detective Knight: Redemption (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bruce Willis, Lochlyn Munro
In custody in New York, Detective James Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by The Christmas B–ber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city. Startattle.com – Christmas Knight movie. With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking...
Dystopian German Film ‘We Might as Well Be Dead’ Sets North American Release
Aspect Ratio and Hope Runs High have struck a deal to give North American theatrical and non-theatrical releases to dystopian German film “We Might as Well Be Dead,” from first-time filmmaker Natalia Sinelnikova. The 2023 theatrical distribution of the film in the U.S. and Canada will be a partnership between the two companies and be followed by a digital release later in the year. Jordan Mattos of Aspect Ratio will oversee the non-theatrical distribution. The rights deal was struck with the film’s Amsterdam- and Beijing-based sales agent Fortissimo Films. The film, which focuses on the residents of an apartment block situated on...
Yellowstone Fans Blame The Writers For The Forgotten Dutton Sibling
There's no question that the inaugural episode of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" set the tone for what would become one of the most successful cable shows of the past decade. Episode 1 famously opens on an injured John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in the aftermath of a devastating multi-car collision, one which he appears to be responsible for. The episode itself introduces us to the wide array of workers and Dutton family members who live on the eponymous Yellowstone Ranch, and sets up the family's ongoing land dispute with the Broken Rock Indian Reservation.
