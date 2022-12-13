Read full article on original website
Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview: We Played Act 1 and Hit Level 25
It’s rare for a game to come along that I can’t stop thinking about, even when I’m not playing it. There are plenty of great games out there, don’t get me wrong, but a precious few keep running in my head even after I’ve walked away from my PC. As you’ve probably guessed by now, I can’t stop thinking about Diablo 4. Even in its current unfinished state – Blizzard wouldn’t let us capture our own gameplay footage, likely due to the placeholder audio in my build and other normal in-development stuff that doesn’t make for a pretty video, so you’re looking at b-roll they put together for us here – Diablo 4 is absolutely crammed with story, content, beauty, character customization, and so much more. I played roughly 12 hours of Act 1, bringing my Barbarian from a barely clothed level-1 bodybuilder to a decked-out, blunt-force-trauma-inducing level-25 powerhouse by the time I reached the end of this build’s content.
2023 Looks Like the Year We Thought 2022 Would Be - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, Daemon Hatfield is joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Max Scoville, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This episode's topic: all the major games coming out the first half of 2023. There's also this week's poll results and a brand new poll for you to vote on at IGN.com.
Nintendo Switch Online: SEGA Genesis - Official December 2022 Game Updates Trailer
Four more games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library, including Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns, and Virtua Fighter 2. Watch the trailer to see what to expect from these four classic games in the SEGA Genesis Nintendo Switch Online December 2022 update, available now. Get ready to embark on a journey in the action game Golden Axe II, join the Alien Busters to stop a vicious alien species in Alien Storm, challenge yourself in the falling-piece puzzle game Columns, and get ready to battle in Virtua Fighter 2, the 3D fighting game featuring characters like Akira, Jacky, Sarah, Jeffrey, and Wolf.
The Block - Official Launch Trailer
The Block is available now on Steam. Watch the relaxing launch trailer for this city builder game - a bite-sized toy about city-building on a small scale. Rather than a sprawling metropolis, players create a single pretty city block.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Alfred is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. As prince hailing from the kingdom of Firene, Alfred is of noble blood, and cleaves a path through enemies atop horseback with his spear. He has been visiting Alear since he was little while the Divine Dragon slept, and has become familiar with Alear because of it. He often travels with his two retainers, Boucheron, and Etie.
Main Story Quests
The Main Story Quests of Dragon Quest Treasures boils down to three things: raising your Treasure Rank, making it through The Snarl, and following the clues found in The Snarl. Here, we'll keep everything together for you to go after these missions, which can be completed at your leisure.
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. The new series, which premieres in 2023 following Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, will instead star dual protagonists named Liko and Roy (in the Japanese version). We'll also see featured the three Paldea starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
High On Life Review
High on Life reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, also available on PC. The latest from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, this irreverent, absurd shooter manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and some really goofy, foul-mouthed guns that pull the whole thing together. Combat is a bit sloppy, especially during the first act, and the whole sci-fi adventure sometimes has an unpolished feel to it, but once you get some more tools of destruction and movement options, it rises to the occasion.
Tomb Raider: Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics Join Forces for New Entry in the Series
The Tomb Raider franchise will see a major entry, thanks to Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics. Amazon announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with video game developer Crystal Dynamics to develop a new Tomb Raider title. This will be available on multiple platforms, and Amazon Games will provide full support and publish the game globally.
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones
The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
Blizzard disables Standard Hearthstone packs because they were dishing out new Signature cards like candy
A suspected bug with the drop rate of the supposedly super rare new cards went live today with the March of the Lich King expansion.
Epic Games Holiday Sale 2022: Here Are the Top 10 Deals on Video Games That You Should Not Miss
Epic Store, one of the biggest platforms to buy games on PC has just provided players with some exclusive discounts along with a free game for the day. Epic Store is known to provide free games every week, but this time they have revealed one game that is only free for the day.
The Stolen Fang
The Stolen Fang is a Main Quest Mission on how to find the Dragon Stones and is part of our Dragon Quest Treasures Walkthrough. This mission page will go over how to find clues on its location, any recommended prerequisite missions, and more in Dragon Quest Treasures. Prerequisites: Get To...
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Sony Confirms the Fall 2023 Launch for Playstation 5
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to the PlayStation 5 in Fall 2023. Sony announced the release window in a PlayStation blog post on its website, but the company hasn’t given any specific date for Insomniac Games’ upcoming release. Sony also shared a bit about the game, stating...
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Diablo 4 launches June 2023, Blizzard confirms
Diablo 4 launches June 6, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Those who pre-order the long-awaited sequel to 2012’s Diablo 3 will get early access to the game; Diablo 4 will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Tutorial and Prologue
High on Life opens with a meta-tutorial where you'll play through a tutorial for the fictional video game, Buck Thunder II: Xenoslaughter, before transitioning to the "real world" in the Prologue. As aliens invade your neighborhood, you find a talking alien weapon and you're forced to flee the planet to escape the G3 Cartel.
Yennefer of Vengerberg
After minimal appearances in the series' last two entries, Yenner of Vengerberg became one of the main characters in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Undoubtedly one of the most powerful sorceresses to have ever lived, Yennefer spent years working for kings and emperors—using her magical prowess to gain theim political advantages.
