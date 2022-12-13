Read full article on original website
IGN
High On Life Review
High on Life reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X|S, also available on PC. The latest from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, this irreverent, absurd shooter manages to shine with its outrageous humor, silly setting, and some really goofy, foul-mouthed guns that pull the whole thing together. Combat is a bit sloppy, especially during the first act, and the whole sci-fi adventure sometimes has an unpolished feel to it, but once you get some more tools of destruction and movement options, it rises to the occasion.
TechRadar
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gameplay reveal trailer is bloody as hell
At long last, we've finally got a proper look at Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 with an uncompromising gameplay reveal trailer worthy of the Emperor himself. What immediately stands out about Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is just how visceral the title uses the technological advancements between console generations. That's because the first game initially dropped over a decade ago, so the violence is truly splendid here.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Veyle is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A strange and mysterious girl, she appears when Alear is attacked by enemies and defeats them with magic - but her motives are unknown, and seems to be searching for someone.
IGN
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay Showcase Reveals New Details About the Open World, Combat and More
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay showcase II is out now, and it provides players with some intriguing details about the upcoming title. Through this showcase, players got to see more of the open-world through the broom flight and traversal system. They also received a deep dive into the combat mechanics that have gone into the game and a better look at their personal HQ in the game, the Room of Requirement.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Online: SEGA Genesis - Official December 2022 Game Updates Trailer
Four more games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library, including Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns, and Virtua Fighter 2. Watch the trailer to see what to expect from these four classic games in the SEGA Genesis Nintendo Switch Online December 2022 update, available now. Get ready to embark on a journey in the action game Golden Axe II, join the Alien Busters to stop a vicious alien species in Alien Storm, challenge yourself in the falling-piece puzzle game Columns, and get ready to battle in Virtua Fighter 2, the 3D fighting game featuring characters like Akira, Jacky, Sarah, Jeffrey, and Wolf.
Polygon
New The Lords of the Fallen gameplay shows gory, dark fantasy
Publisher CI Games debuted The Lords of the Fallen’s first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday night. In the new trailer, voiced by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, CI Games shows off gory, dark fantasy gameplay the series is known for — all captured in-game, it said.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
IGN
Death Stranding Is Getting a Live-Action Film Adaptation
Death Stranding is getting a live-action film adaptation. Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions and Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios will develop the film based on the popular video game. Lebovici was the executive producer for the 2022 horror film, Barbarian. The film is fully financed by Hammerstone and will be produced...
IGN
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Review
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery debuts on Netflix on Dec. 23, 2022. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a bigger, bolder, funnier, angrier sequel that improves on almost every aspect of its predecessor. Rian Johnson plays with an air-tight script that targets the absurdity and stupidity of the one percent while delivering a hilarious murder mystery on the most luxurious private island not owned by a Bond villain.
IGN
FromSoftware Reveals Armored Core 6 at The Game Awards
After a lengthy hiatus and many rumors, Armored Core is back. FromSoftware announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon during today's Game Awards presentation with a brief trailer today, confirming that it will be out sometime in 2023. The CG trailer shows just what you expect: giant robots wheeling around...
IGN
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - Official Introduction Trailer
Learn more about the characters Yuma Kokohead and the death god contracted to haunt him, Shinigami, in this latest trailer for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, the upcoming adventure game from the creators of the Danganronpa series. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the story, the mystery labyrinth realm, mystery phantoms, and more.
IGN
Tutorial and Prologue
High on Life opens with a meta-tutorial where you'll play through a tutorial for the fictional video game, Buck Thunder II: Xenoslaughter, before transitioning to the "real world" in the Prologue. As aliens invade your neighborhood, you find a talking alien weapon and you're forced to flee the planet to escape the G3 Cartel.
IGN
Gearbox Announces Remnant 2 for 2023
Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games have announced that looter shooter Remnant 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023. Revealed with a 30 second trailer (and an extended version available below) at The Game Awards 2022, the three-person cooperative shooter will make a return with even more deadly worlds, unique loot, and ghastly beasts.
Armored Core 6: Release date, trailer, gameplay, leaks, and everything we know
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has announced Armored Core 6, a new entry in the studio's classic mecha series. Here's everything we know about it, including its release date, gameplay style, story premise, and more.
IGN
Kojima Productions 7th Anniversary New Studio Trailer
Kojima Productions is celebrating its 7th anniversary and has moved to a new studio in Tokyo, Japan. Check out a sneak peek at the office where future Kojima Productions games will be made.
IGN
Avatar: The Way of Water - How the Villain Sets Up The Sequels | Avatar Canon Fodder
Avatar fans rejoice, we’re heading back to Pandora but this time, we’re under the sea. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water brings the Na’vi back into conflict with the humans and the RDA, who are back to finish the job started in the first Avatar 2009 film. Avatar 2 catches viewers up on Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldaña) and their small family, just trying to survive when the RDA come to raze the planet once again. So how does the new Avatar movie set up the many sequels James Cameron says he wants to make? The answer lies with the villain of Avatar 2022, Colonel Miles Quaritch (played by Stephen Lang). So join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full Avatar ending explained, breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find while goofing around on Pandora.
IGN
Main Story Quests
The Main Story Quests of Dragon Quest Treasures boils down to three things: raising your Treasure Rank, making it through The Snarl, and following the clues found in The Snarl. Here, we'll keep everything together for you to go after these missions, which can be completed at your leisure.
IGN
Steam Deck Makers Talk About Second-Gen Console, Improvements in Updates, New Controller, and Lot More
The Steam Deck handheld console by Valve will see numerous improvements via updates, as well as a second-gen version. In an interview with The Verge, Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffin talked about the console and what fans can expect from the company in the future. The designers...
ComicBook
Elden Ring Developer Reveals New Armored Core Game
FromSoftware is bringing Armored Core back with the developer of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and many more games revealing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon this week during The Game Awards. This reveal which was accompanied by a trailer and a release window for the game followed plenty of teases and speculation from devout Armored Core fans that were hoping for FromSoftware to do something with the series. The game does not yet have a specific release date, but it's scheduled to be released at some point in 2023.
