Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach
On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Football World Furious With Mike Leach Hall Of Fame Decision
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away this week. Mississippi State confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning. Leach had successful stints at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He won 158 games from 2000-2022. Despite how innovative and adaptable Leach was at the collegiate level, he's not...
Look: Matthew McConaughey's Tribute To Mike Leach Goes Viral
In the hours since the news spread that Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Monday night due to complications from a heart condition, social media has been flooded with tributes to the one-of-a-kind coach. Players, coaches, media members and more have shared memories about the ...
Toby Keith Posts Message About Legendary College Football Coach Mike Leach
As the sports world mourns the loss of Mike Leach, country music superstar Toby Keith took to Twitter to honor the longtime college football coach. In the social media post, featuring a picture of Leach on the sidelines, Toby Keith wrote, “Sad day. Our friend and legendary Coach Mike Leach has passed away. RIP Coach. Prayers for your family.”
Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around
The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Posts Photo & Heartfelt Tribute After Mike Leach’s Death
On Monday, December 12, we lost a national treasure in Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. He was 61 years old. Tons of celebrities, athletes, coaches, and fans across the country have shared their thoughts and prayers with the Leach family, posting touching tributes to the freewheeling coach. Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took to Instagram to commemorate Mike Leach’s memory.
Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
Look: Mississippi State Football Stadium's Mike Leach Tribute Goes Viral
The football world suffered an incalculable loss Monday night, as revered college coach Mike Leach passed away at 61. Tributes poured in on social media today, as friends paid homage to the fallen coach. Will Rogers, Jimmy Johnson, and Matthew McConaughey were among those sharing ...
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
Bob Stoops Reacts To Mike Leach's Death On Tuesday
Bob Stoops is one of countless football coaches who crossed paths with Mike Leach, who passed away Monday evening. The longtime Oklahoma head coach hired Leach as his offensive coordinator in 1999. Leach parlayed the position into Texas Tech's head-coaching job the following year. On Tuesday, Stoops paid tribute to...
There Are 2 Bowl Games On Friday - Here's The Schedule
The 2022 bowl season will kick off this Friday with two intriguing matchups on the schedule. The action kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with the Bahamas Bowl. Miami (OH) will take on UAB at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Oddsmakers have UAB listed as a double-digit favorite for this game....
Quarterback Recruit Announces New Commitment Hours After Decommitting From Pac-12 School
Sam Leavitt didn't need much time to find a new home. The four-star pulled his commitment from Washington State around midnight Thursday. Later in the afternoon, he revealed his decision to join Michigan State. According to Spartan Tailgate's Justin Thind, Leavitt said he made up his mind after visiting East...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
Sports World Praying For Longtime ESPN Announcer's Family
Few hosts, if any, are more synonymous with ESPN than John Buccigross. The longtime ESPN anchor and announcer is one of the most-liked personalities at the company. He's most known for his coverage of hockey, which he excels at, but he's integral to many other parts, as well. Buccigross is...
NFL Assistant Coach Officially Leaving For College Job
One of Jeff Saturday's Colts assistants is reportedly jumping ship after landing a college job. Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, tight ends coach Klayton Adams is leaving to become the offensive line coach under the new staff at Stanford, effective immediately. "Stanford hires Colts TE coach Klayton Adams...
Major College Quarterback Plans 2 Big Transfer Visits
One of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal is reportedly taking two important visits in the near future. Longtime Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced his plans to transfer following the 2022 season. He's already lined up visits to a Big Ten and Big 12 power. According to a report...
Mississippi State Football Makes Decision On Bowl Game
Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition at the age of 61. Following the death of their coach, it was fair to wonder if the football team would want to play their bowl game. On Tuesday afternoon, the school announced a decision on that game.
Carolina Panthers head coach search includes two Super Bowl winners, top defensive mind
Looking to make a splash hire, Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper reached into the college stages to hire Matt
CBS News
582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0