ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

All About Art with Jewelry Artist Danielle Miller-Gilliam

By Nathan Gray
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago

Danielle Miller-Gilliam grew up in a steel mill town in the Appalachian Mountains, surrounded by green, rolling hills juxtaposed by bridges, railroads and industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPFL1_0jhAEXU000

This greatly affected her design sensibility and is still reflected in her work today through architectural, geometric forms alongside stylized natural influences.

Danielle discovered her passion for metals while making a large scale welded steel sculpture in high school. Metal + Hammer + Fire = LOVE!

She attended art college in Philadelphia, intending to concentrate in sculpture but became entranced by jewelry making.

“After all, jewelry is small-body sculpture, right?” she says.

Since then, Danielle has spent almost 30 years mastering her skills and maintaining a vibrant studio jewelry business.

She and her husband, Ben Gilliam, moved to Greenville in 2001 when Ben began teaching metal-smithing at the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities.

Danielle’s current body of work is inspired by her garden as well as geology and topographic maps. She create peaks and valleys hand forged in sterling and gold with bold gem accents. Leaves, petals and vines made in sterling and gold are stripped down to their basic geometric forms and combined with pearls and diamonds.

The resulting modern designs are both feminine and dramatic.

In 2019, she and fellow Greenville jewelry artist, Katie Poterala, opened MAKE MADE Jewelry. The downtown Greenville storefront is a jewelry boutique and studio offering distinctive one-of-a-kind pieces, alternative engagement and bridal jewelry, custom design, and jewelry making classes, including Danielle’s popular “Make Your Own Wedding Rings” workshops.

Danielle and Katie’s newest venture was the “Greenville Designer Jewelry Show.” An annual two-day event featuring select contemporary jewelry designers from North and South Carolina was held at the Greenville Center for Creative Arts.

www.daniellemillerjewelry.com IG @daniellemillerjewelry www.makemadejewelry.com IG @makemadejewelry

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Lego fans: Mark your calendars for Greenville Brick Convention

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022.) They're little plastic bricks that have fueled the imagination of children, as well as adults, for 90 years, and now, Upstate Lego fans can geek out at an event just for them. The Greenville Brick Convention — the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate author has book turned into movie

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - What started as a hobby for Dr. John Reizer has been transformed into a feature film that will hit the screens for the first time this weekend. Reizer is a chiropractor by day, but writing is one of his big passions. “Since I’m 12 years...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic general store in Easley reopening as bakery and mercantile

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Something sweet is coming to a once-vacant store in Easley. On Friday Hester General Store on Hester Store Road will reopen as a bakery and mercantile. The store was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Katie Chaney, an...
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Clinton woman celebrates 100th birthday

CLINTON, S.C. — At 100 years young, South Carolina native Ida Crawford Stewart is celebrating a major milestone. "Just talking to her is like a treasure chest that opens every time I see her," said Judith Anne Goodwin, one of Ida's friends. It's a treasure chest packed with life...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

New Brazilian steakhouse coming to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its “rodizio-style” dining concept to Haywood Mall in Greenville next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria says it is the world’s largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil is famous for its time-honored tradition of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Hand-Carved Nativity Scene in Taylors

A mother is visiting the Upstate today to spread her story of moving forward from hopelessness and heartache after losing her son. SC Congressman Ralph Norman Reportedly Encouraged Martial Law before Biden's Inauguration. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Martial Law was reportedly encouraged by SC Congressman Ralph Norman as seen...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

What comes next for Spartanburg’s Morgan Square?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg is looking ahead to what’s next for Morgan Square. The park area downtown has been closed off to traffic for two years. City leaders are trying to figure out what the next steps will be. Tuesday night they held a community meeting to...
SPARTANBURG, SC
kiss951.com

Dine With Fish at this South Carolina Aquarium Restaurant

Do you enjoy looking at beautiful sea creatures? Then you probably have a great time at the aquarium and love to walk around to see what animals you’ll get to check out. The different colored fish throughout the waters can make things so interesting and cool. From beach animals to your favorite pet fish, and everything in between. Imagine enjoying a great meal while having fish floating around you and having a great view. South Carolina offers a great aquarium restaurant to offer you the chance to eat well and have a unique view at the same time.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in the Carolinas today. A mother is visiting the Upstate today to spread her story of moving forward from hopelessness and heartache after losing her son. SC Congressman Ralph Norman Reportedly Encouraged Martial Law before Biden's Inauguration. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Martial Law...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man apologizes after Santa taken from downtown Greenville business display

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man apologized Thursday evening after a large decoration was taken from Bonjour Main’s display in downtown Greenville. Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed a man and woman walk up to the window Wednesday morning. The man is then recorded walking away with the Santa decoration.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets. The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard. Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets...
ANDERSON, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Wanda Greene, Back Home in Buncombe, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey

Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Crust Never Sleeps bakery opens on Sardis Road

Asheville City Market’s Saturday shoppers first met baker Jonathan Price when he snagged a spot in October 2016. Because the market had multiple bread options, he was only permitted to sell his now signature sourdough, everything-flavored pretzels and bagels. When a bread baker dropped out the following spring, Price was permitted to expand his offerings to include loaves of three different types of his crusty breads.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Community split over proposed development in West Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — At a Greenville City Council meeting on Monday night, there were voices speaking in favor of and against a proposed development project. "My community simply feels like we deserve to have a voice and something that will impact our lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said one resident.
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy