Put Dominique Wilkins' Name on the NBA Slam Dunk Contest Trophy

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins' name deserves to be on the NBA Slam Dunk Contest Trophy.

No professional sports league in the world does a better job of embracing its history than the NBA. Over the past two years, there has been a movement to name prestigious awards after legendary players.

That trend continued today when the league unveiled six new trophies: The Michael Jordan Trophy (MVP), Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy (DPOY), Wilt Chamberlain Trophy (ROY), John Havlicek Trophy (6MOTY), George Mikan Trophy (MIP), and the new Jerry West Trophy honoring the Clutch Player of the Year.

Fans can try to debate the merits of each player, but the league got it right this time. Sadly, one former player was overlooked (an unfortunate trend dating back to the 1980s).

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest Trophy should be named after Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins. Hoops historians can put the Human Highlight Film's resume up against just about any other player in league history. Wilkins made nine NBA All-Star appearances, eight All-NBA teams, and was the 1986 NBA Scoring Champion.

But more importantly, Wilkins is widely considered the best dunker the game has ever seen. During games, Wilkins threw down vicious jams that belied his easy-going personality. Larry Bird, Bob Lanier, and most players of the ultra-physical era were put on posters courtesy of Wilkins.

Fans cannot discuss the NBA Slam Dunk Contest without mentioning Wilkins. While some participants are inhibited by their size, the 6'8" forward just reimagined what was possible with a clear lane.

In 1990, Wilkins participated in his fifth NBA Slam Dunk Contest, tying Clyde Drexler for the most appearances by any player in league history - an accomplishment that will never be matched.

Wilkins won the contest three two times (we will revisit the annual debate surrounding the controversial yet legendary 1988 Dunk-Off between Jordan and Wilkins in February).

The NBA righted a wrong by including Wilkins on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team after a glaring omission from the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996. Now the league can throw down an easy alley-oop by putting Wilkins' name on the NBA Slam Dunk Contest Trophy.

We could wax poetically about everything Wilkins has done for the game on and off the court. But instead, just watch some of his best in-game dunks ever below. After the goosebumps go away in about 45 minutes, I ask that you join my campaign to get Wilkins the honor he deserves.

