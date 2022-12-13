De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-76ers Game

De'Aaron Fox is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Tuesday night, the Sacramento Kings will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they could be without their star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

Underdog NBA: "De'Aaron Fox (foot) listed questionable for Tuesday."

Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports that Fox went through shootaround on Tuesday morning.

Anderson: "Updated story: Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox participated in the morning shootaround in Philadelphia today as the Kings prepare to face the 76ers. Fox is still listed as questionable for tonight's game."

The former Kentucky star has missed the last two games, and the Kings have gone 1-1 in that span.

He has played in 22 games this season and has averages of 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Fox is arguably the team's most important player and has helped them get off to a 14-11 start in their first 25 games.

They are tied for the fifth seed in the Western Conference and 3.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Kings have gone 5-5, and they are 6-7 in 13 games on the road.

As for the 76ers, they enter the evening as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-12 record in their first 26 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the 76ers are 9-5 in 14 games.