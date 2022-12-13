With the World Cup Set to End, How Can Fans and Bettors Continue to Watch Soccer Through the Winter?

Read full article on original website
Scotland women’s football team launch legal action against SFA over equal pay
Scotland’s female international footballers have launched legal action against the Scottish Football Association over equal pay and treatment claims, with the captain, Rachel Corsie, the lead claimant in the employment tribunal case. The players will demand a contract stipulating equal pay and treatment compared to their male counterparts on...
A fortune’s coming home: how British PR firms won big representing Qatar
Pushback on stories critical of the World Cup hosts has come from lobbyists and lawyers operating out of London
