Bossier City, LA

Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
musictimes.com

Alan Jackson Net Worth 2022: Country Singer Hits Legendary Status, What's Next?

Alan Jackson is a well-known name in country music. In fact, he has been awarded the CMAs lifetime achievement award just recently, and is now considered by many a living legend in the genre, but what is next for the singer?. Jackson has been trending on social media for several...
American Songwriter

‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics

CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
tvinsider.com

Carly Pearce Talks Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Carly Pearce used to celebrate the holidays as a teenager with big dreams performing at Dollywood. Fast forward to today and the country superstar is hosting the 13th installment of CMA Country Christmas. It’s actually second time for Pearce, who shared duties alongside Gabby Barrett last year. Joining the 2022...
Outsider.com

Country Singer Lindsay Ell Reveals She’s Become an American Citizen

Canadian country crooner Lindsay Ell recently took to social media to announce she is finally a dual citizen. The singer, who passed her American citizenship test earlier this year, celebrated receiving the official documents on Thursday. “So many blood, sweat, and tears relocating to a place where I knew no one to start building a life,” Ell captioned a set of images and a video on her Instagram.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH

Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.
Taste of Country

Randy Houser’s Measure of Success? Providing Stability to His Family

Randy Houser has seen a successful career with six studio albums and multiple hit songs, but he says those accomplishments aren't the meter by which he measures his success. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, Houser says that the biggest reward he's received throughout his nearly 15-year career has been giving his family the life he didn't have during his own upbringing in Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
