Okeechobee County, FL

cbs12.com

Okeechobee contractor arrested on money laundering charges

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Okeechobee was arrested after his former employer came forward about suspected thefts. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office began looking into Samuel Vuleta, 62, after his former employer Slayton Construction submitted bank records to the Criminal Investigations Division claiming Vuleta had been stealing from the company.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

Drug ring dismantled in Port St. Lucie, 3 people charged

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police shut down a pipeline of illegal narcotics in Port St. Lucie. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested three suspects and seized more than 1,000 pills and cocaine in a joint operation with he St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Police said 49-year-old...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Drug Ring Busted

Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 15, 2022: A joint investigation conducted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of 3 suspects alleged to have worked together to supply and sell drugs on the Treasure Coast. Special Investigations Division...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD arrests 28-year-old for cocaine trafficking

Port St Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported they have arrested a 28-year old for cocaine trafficking. While some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets. 28-Year-Old Alonzo McAdory was arrested yesterday evening for...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Man jailed in undercover drug probe

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 41-year-old man was jailed following an undercover drug probe where cocaine was sold to a confidential informant, sheriff’s officials said. Leroy Lijunior White, of the 3900 block of Lincoln Drive, Gifford, was charged with sale, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver cocaine; possession of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. White was held Tuesday at the Indian River County Jail on $50,000 bond.
GIFFORD, FL
veronews.com

Man charged in July crash that left woman seriously injured

SEBASTIAN — A 25-year-old man is waiting to go before a judge on several charges from a July crash that left a woman seriously injured. The woman suffered a broken shoulder blade and had to undergo surgery, reports show. “(Dillon) Wright was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage...
SEBASTIAN, FL
treasurecoast.com

BOLO: 62 YO Male in Fort Pierce

BOLO out of Fort Pierce…. Suffers from depression and anxiety. Carlos left his place of work on the morning of 12/9/22 (2800 North SR A1A 34949). He left his phone and wallet behind. He was spotted on camera at the nearby Cumberland Farms. Shortly after, he was seen walking towards the nearby bridge. That is the last time.
FORT PIERCE, FL

