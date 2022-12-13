INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 41-year-old man was jailed following an undercover drug probe where cocaine was sold to a confidential informant, sheriff’s officials said. Leroy Lijunior White, of the 3900 block of Lincoln Drive, Gifford, was charged with sale, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver cocaine; possession of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. White was held Tuesday at the Indian River County Jail on $50,000 bond.

GIFFORD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO