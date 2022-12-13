Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
littlevillagemag.com
Vivian’s Soul Food, a Cedar Rapids favorite, has closed
Vivian’s Soul Food, a much loved fixture on the Cedar Rapids restaurant scene, has closed. Owners Jerome and Briana Smallwood announced the closure in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook Page signed Team Viv. It’s been a great run. In the last 6 years we’ve learned so much,...
ourquadcities.com
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
KCRG.com
Former Univ. of Iowa president Willard “Sandy” Boyd dies at age 95
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who served the University of Iowa for more than 65 years, died on Tuesday. He was 95 years old. Boyd served as the 15th president of the University of Iowa from 1969 to 1981. During Boyd’s 12-year presidency the University...
littlevillagemag.com
Best of the CRANDIC: Wilson’s Orchard and Farm is welcomed into a new agrihood
In summer, there’s raspberries and strawberries, cherries and tomatoes, apples and blueberries. The apple season carries over into fall, along with pumpkins and blooming flowers. From above, the lines of orchards and plantings crisscross over 90 acres. Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a short trip off Hwy 1 north of...
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
littlevillagemag.com
Best of the CRANDIC: CommUnity CEO Sarah Nelson on how the 988 lifeline ‘changed everything’
Sarah Nelson is a graduate of Iowa City West High and the University of Iowa. She led Foundation 2 in Cedar Rapids before taking over as CommUnity Crisis Services’ CEO in 2021, and can now say she’s overseen the only two National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) centers in the state.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
$2M Cedar Rapids House For Sale Much More Than a Home [PHOTOS]
You've heard the saying 'a home is more than a house.' That's never more true than with this Cedar Rapids property for sale. Perhaps it's the fact that so many of us love the television show 'Yellowstone,' and its wide open spaces and beautiful scenery, but more people than ever seem to be craving more space to live. I'm not necessarily talking about gigantic houses, although to each their own. No, I'm talking about opportunities to get outdoors and just relax, with enough space to do it.
Another Michigan Wolverine Captain is Bound for the Iowa Hawkeyes [VIDEO]
Finally, the transfer portal is starting to give the University of Iowa football program some good news. For the second time in about two weeks, a captain from the 2022 Michigan Wolverines has announced they're transferring to Iowa City. To put that into perspective, that's 40 percent of this past season's captains for the team from Ann Arbor that are heading for Iowa City.
A Cedar Rapids Crepe Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Just nine months after opening, the owners of Tasty Crepe have decided to shut down their business at Rapid Foods in Cedar Rapids. Back in late November, Tasty Crepe posted an important update on social media. The post read:. "Good evening! We wanted to write a short message tonight to...
Daily Iowan
Not your average Joe: How Iowa football defensive end Joe Evans went from walk-on to starter
Iowa football players have Thursdays off during the regular season. And every Thursday, defensive end Joe Evans visits a familiar retreat on the north side of Iowa City. Abby and Spence Evans, Joe’s parents, have made a weekly tradition out of having dinner with their 23-year-old son on his off day.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time
Iowa City and hookah bar reach temporary agreement over increased police calls. Iowa City and the owners of a hookah bar reached a temporary agreement in an effort to stop crime in the area. US lawmakers push for executive order to give rail workers paid sick leave. Updated: 5 hours...
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa
No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
KCJJ
Iowa City man claimed he owned HyVee when caught taking items
An Iowa City man had an interesting alibi when he allegedly was caught stealing items from the 1st Avenue HyVee; he said he owned the place. Just before 2am Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Briggs of Palmer Circle was reportedly seen stealing items from the store. An officer located Briggs in the parking lot of the nearby Kum and Go. When confronted about the theft, Briggs allegedly said that he took the items because he “owns HyVee.”
KCRG.com
Armed robbery in Iowa City
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
Comments / 0