NHL
Devils Practice Friday to Prepare for Panthers | NOTEBOOK
The Devils end a three-game homestand tomorrow night against Florida. The Devils are on the ice for practice Friday afternoon, on the heels of four straight losses (0-3-1). The club is going through its toughest stretch of the year thus far and will use the practice time to its advantage before welcoming the Florida Panthers tomorrow night.
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts cap strong homestand with win over Columbus
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Thursday's victory over the Blue Jackets. "You've got to win your games at home, or most of them, and that's what we did," said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. "It was a good homestand and, probably the defensive side of things, we got much better at as things went on."
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - Even with several players out of the lineup, the Florida Panthers feel they played well enough to win in a tough 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Playing down a man with just 17 skaters against the Penguins, the Panthers are...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov looks to keep rolling when Wild host Blackhawks
Huberdeau, Flames try to get going vs. Blues; Islanders can't take Coyotes lightly. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Friday. Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild.
NHL
Avalanche Suffer 4-2 Loss to Sabres
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche continued up their five-game homestand. Colorado is now 15-11-2 on the season and is had its three-game point streak (2-0-1) come to an end. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Washington on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Game 31: Dallas Stars (17-8-5, 39 points) vs. Washington Capitals (15-12-4, 34 points)
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
Sabres acquire Cecconi from Stars
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Joseph Cecconi from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Oskari Laaksonen, the team announced Thursday. Cecconi, 25, is a native of Youngstown, New York and played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres prior to spending parts of two seasons in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and a four-year career at the University of Michigan. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stars in 2015.
NHL
Jets patience pays off in overtime victory over Predators
WINNIPEG - Patience paid off for the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Through 60 minutes they fired 39 shots at the Nashville Predators net, controlling play for the majority of the contest but 2022 Vezina Trophy finalist Juuse Saros went toe-to-toe with the 2020 recipient, Connor Hellebuyck, all night. Instead...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
SvoNotes: Johnny Father settling into new role away from the ice
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. His family just calls him John, but he's known as Johnny Hockey to a large portion of the sporting world. But now, there's a new title for Gaudreau -- he's Noa's father. Gaudreau's wife Meredith gave birth to their first...
NHL
ANA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens got the power play going again on Thursday, but fell 5-2 to the visiting Ducks. It was Montreal's second game in as many nights following a 3-2 loss in Ottawa 24 hours earlier, and head coach Martin St-Louis announced a pair of lineup changes ahead of puck drop. Rem Pitlick replaced Michael Pezzetta up front, and Jake Allen got the start between the pipes.
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
Brindley learning to master every phase of game ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Gavin Brindley likes to think of himself as the best chess player on the ice. "Being...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 16
* Connor McDavid reached the 60-point plateau in the fewest games the NHL has witnessed in more than 25 years. * Standout performances from three young netminders - Jake Oettinger, Carter Hart and Pyotr Kochetkov - helped each of their clubs earn wins Thursday. LONGTIME PENGUINS TRIO LEAD CLUB TO...
NHL
Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Seattle
RALEIGH, NC. - After missing the team's two most recent games due to a lower-body injury, Jesper Fast is set to return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup Thursday. The trusty winger operated alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook at the team's morning skate after Stepan Noesen had played in that role Tuesdsay in Detroit. Noesen is now expected to work with Jack Drury and Derek Stepan once again up front.
NHL
'Rivalry Series' Game Monday; Appearances Announced & Open Practice
The 'Rivalry Series' - featuring the women's national teams from the United States and Canada - is coming to Los Angeles on Monday night. Game time is 7 p.m. Prior to the game, in which the U.S. Women's National Team will host Canada at Crypto.com Arena, the LA Kings announced a series of local community appearances featuring players from Team USA and former professional hockey players who work for the Kings.
NHL
ANA@MTL : What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
