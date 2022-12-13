ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 15 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 15 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Bengals are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers: NFL Week 15 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 15 NFL game?

The Arizona Republic : Bengals 35, Buccaneers 21

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Buccaneers are not. We don't see that changing on Sunday."

Bookies.com : Take the over in Bengals vs. Buccaneers game

Bill Speros writes: "Everything says back the Bengals. But counting out Brady is dangerous. Especially in a must-win game such as this."

ESPN : Bengals have a 63.3% chance to win the game

The site gives the Buccaneers a 36.3% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Bet the Bengals to cover vs. Buccaneers

It writes: "The Bucs will be better than they were in Week 14 and the Bengals won’t have as much resistance defensively as the 49ers, but Joe Burrow will be licking his chops looking at what Brock Purdy did to this defense. Tampa Bay will keep it close for a while before Cincinnati pulls away late."

How to watch: NFL Week 15 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Bengals 19.6,  Buccaneers 14.4

OddsChecker : Go with the Buccaneers with the points vs. Bengals

It writes: "Call me a fool, but I believe that at home, the Bucs defense and Brady will keep this game close. That’s enough to cover the spread even if they can’t pull it out."

NFL playoff picture Week 15: Buccaneers, Titans in position to host NFL postseason games

NFL power rankings Week 15: San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals NFL's hottest teams

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game?

