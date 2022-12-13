Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Sen. Cleo Fields says, ‘The people of Louisiana certainly do not mind transparency’ following approval of senate confirmation for some governor appointees
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, Louisiana voters approved two amendments to the constitution that will create senate approval for gubernatorial appointed positions on two boards. State Sen. Cleo Fields looked at the State Police Commission and Civil Service Commission, each with six governor appointed positions, and...
louisianaradionetwork.com
PSC Commissioner Lambert Boissiere blames out of state groups for his election defeat to Davante Lewis
Outgoing District Three Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere presided over his final P-S-C meeting today as he was defeated by political newcomer Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old Baton Rouge man who works for the Louisiana Budget Project. An emotional Boissiere told the commission he’s proud of his work. “I’m proud...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Ronald Greene’s death / LSU commencement / Ice skating
ICYMI: Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana State Police brass, a sweeping U.S. Justice Department review of the agency and a legislative inquiry looking at what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew and when he knew it.
New Orleans recall effort: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's lavish trips scrutinized as city becomes 'murder capital'
Organizers working to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they are confident enough voters are dissatisfied with her leadership and will oust her from office.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After FOX 8 found Mayor LaToya Cantrell using a city-owned French Quarter apartment for personal use, the mayor repeatedly said she had the right to use the apartment and that her use was in-line with how other administrations used the apartment. “I am utilizing the Pontalba...
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
NOLA.com
Ethics Board tells Jeff Landry paying car note with campaign cash was wrong, but takes no action
Attorney General Jeff Landry spent nearly $12,000 of campaign funds paying part of a car note on a Chevy Suburban over several years, an arrangement that the Louisiana Board of Ethics says was a violation of state campaign finance laws. But the board decided not to take any enforcement action...
Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy
Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Henry Randle (“Randle ”), age 66, of Gibson, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 14, 2022, for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans.
New Orleans Inspector General urges nationwide search for new NOPD chief
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General is urging Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hold a transparent national search for a new superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
Report shows Katrina victims in poorer areas were shorted thousands in federal rebuilding relief
A recent report from ProPublica, a nonprofit news organization, revealed data showing that some of the hardest hit victims of Hurricane Katrina were shortchanged tens of thousands of dollars on average by a federal program meant to help residents to rebuild. ProPublica, in partnership with New Orleans' media outlets the...
brproud.com
Louisiana SNAP, two other benefits decreasing for some in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some people in Louisiana will see a decrease in benefits, including SNAP, after a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Other benefits affected will be the Family Independence Temporary Assitance...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Panel rolls out medical marijuana recommendations for businesses
A panel that has spent months debating policy ideas to protect workers who use medical marijuana concluded the bulk of its work Thursday, approving more than a dozen recommendations to the Louisiana Legislature. Thursday marked the last meeting of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force, a group created through...
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
'This one hits really close to home' Slain officer was Slidell resident
SLIDELL, La. — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died. Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked SUV with a...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. New Orleans, Louisiana – Renaldo Ruffin has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for two violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Ruffin had previously admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Judge Guidry imposed the maximum sentence of ten years in prison for each offense and ordered that Ruffin serve three years of supervised release following his jail term. Ruffin was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees.
Some Louisiana Residents to See Reduction in Some Benefits Due to Cost of Living Adjustment of Social Security and Veterans Benefits
Some Louisiana Residents to See Reduction in Some Benefits Due to Cost of Living Adjustment of Social Security and Veterans Benefits. Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has announced that some state residents will see a reduction in Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP), Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP), and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in 2023 due to a federal cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to Social Security and veterans benefits.
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
Here are 9 of the best places in Louisiana to get a great Poboy.
WDSU
New Orleans residents pick up pieces after widespread tornado damage
NEW ORLEANS — Watch WDSU's live coverage of tornado aftermath. Several parishes in the New Orleans metro area were struck by devastating tornadoes Wednesday. Thursday, those same residents began the cleanup process. Gov. John Bel Edwards surveyed damage across Southeast Louisiana. Although there were many areas that suffered damage,...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
Comments / 0