Seacoast Board of Realtors donates more than $35k to St. Vincent De Paul of Hampton

PORTSMOUTH – The Seacoast Board of Realtors donated a $35,655 check to St. Vincent de Paul of Hampton at a Community Outreach Committee Lunch on Dec. 7th.

The gift represents the culmination of the Seacoast Board’s 2022 fundraising efforts. This year’s initiatives included a Golf Tournament, Wine Auction and Silent Auction as well as a Paper Shredding event.

Since January 2022, over 4,000 hot meals were served at the Community Kitchen, the Clothes Closet provided 1,161 clients with bags of clothing and the pantry welcomed families who received 15,275 bags of groceries, which included 255 deliveries to seniors at the Dearborn House in Hampton and the Meadows in Hampton Falls. In addition, the St. Vincent De Paul team supporting the distribution of medical supplies at no cost to people throughout the year.

SVDP Board President Paul Nicholson stated, “The entire staff at St. Vincent de Paul of Hampton would like to thank the Seacoast Board of Realtors for helping us fulfill our mission to ‘HELP PEOPLE IN NEED’ throughout the Seacoast area.”